Jeff Sessions hits back at Donald Trump after the president endorses senate opponent: ‘You’re damn fortunate’

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions seems to have finally found his courage now that he’s running for his old Senate seat in Alabama.

After President Donald Trump endorsed Sessions’ opponent, blasting the former AG for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and forcing Trump to look for other ways to get out of trouble, Sessions responded.

“@realdonaldtrump, Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law,” Sessions tweeted Friday evening. “I did my duty and you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law and resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”

Sessions went on to highlight the way in which Trump’s candidate of choice doesn’t even support the president.

“Tuberville’s a coward who is rightly too afraid to debate me. He says you’re wrong on China & trade. He wants to bring in even more foreign workers to take American jobs. That’s not your agenda and it’s not mine or Alabama’s. I know Alabama. Tuberville doesn’t,” he tweeted.

Trump has yet to respond but he posted a hit piece on Sessions earlier in the evening.

3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://t.co/pCi7jftce2 https://t.co/sAn1VbxNwc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020