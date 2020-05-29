Quantcast
Jerry Falwell Jr. says he’ll only follow Virginia’s coronavirus mask rule if it has Gov. Northam’s alleged blackface photo

Published

1 min ago

on

The Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr. has come up with a solution to what he views as an objectionable mask mandate in Virginia: put Gov. Ralph Northam in his own alleged objectionable situation on it.“I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own,” Falwell, the president of Liberty University, tweeted Wednesday. “If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!”He also included a photo of the makeshift masks, complete with the yearbook photo that fea…

Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
Trump calls Minneapolis protesters ‘thugs’ — and threatens military action

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump blasted protesters in Minnesota outraged over the killing of George Floyd.

“ I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” Trump tweeted after midnight.

“A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right,” he wrote, even though the National Guard was already deployed.

“ These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he threatened.

2020 Election

Trump loyalist Lindsey Graham locked in dead heat with Democratic challenger in red South Carolina

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is locked in a dead heat in his bid to win re-election, a new online poll finds.

Graham, who has represented South Carolina in Congress since 1995 and held his Senate seat since 2003, has in recent months faced mounting pressure from Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. A new Civiqs poll released this week finds the two rivals tied at 42%.

A deeper dive into the poll reveals more possibly unnerving developments for Graham. Fifty-six percent of South Carolina voters have an unfavorable view of the senator, while only 35% have a positive view of him.

WATCH: Minneapolis police station burns after protesters reportedly seize the building

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday night, the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct was destroyed.

Here are some of the images from the scene.

https://twitter.com/david_schuman/status/1266225916734083073

https://twitter.com/cityminneapolis/status/1266224316645027841

https://twitter.com/carlosgphoto/status/1266217996395204608

https://twitter.com/seth_kaplan/status/1266214898171772930

https://twitter.com/nickstreiff/status/1266208914808492033

https://twitter.com/ur_ninja/status/1266228441449365504

https://twitter.com/echalouxkstp/status/1266215697002254337

