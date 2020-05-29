Jerry Falwell Jr. says he’ll only follow Virginia’s coronavirus mask rule if it has Gov. Northam’s alleged blackface photo
The Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr. has come up with a solution to what he views as an objectionable mask mandate in Virginia: put Gov. Ralph Northam in his own alleged objectionable situation on it.“I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own,” Falwell, the president of Liberty University, tweeted Wednesday. “If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!”He also included a photo of the makeshift masks, complete with the yearbook photo that fea…
