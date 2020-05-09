Quantcast
Connect with us

Jim Bakker’s ‘apocalypse-proof’ planned community is collapsing due to legal and financial woes: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, The Daily Beast explored the problems plaguing Morningside USA, an “apocalypse-proof” gated community for evangelical end-times preppers founded by infamous televangelist Jim Bakker.

“A gated, stucco fortress in the southwest corner of Missouri’s Ozark mountains, Morningside is an evangelical Christian community built to rent condos right through the end of the world,” reported Kelly Weill. “Morningside is the name of Bakker’s Christian broadcasting empire, as well as the Missouri residential community from which he broadcasts. But it’s mostly made news in recent weeks because of its founder’s legal woes: various government agencies have accused Bakker of promoting a fake COVID-19 miracle cure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, the legal problems — and the pandemic itself — are devastating the community.

“The story of Morningside’s development involves two failed historical theme parks and two dozen criminal charges,” wrote Weill. “Bakker, now 80, was a star of the 1980s televangelist scene and even expanded into a biblical theme park until feds convicted him of an elaborate scheme to illegally skim millions off the amusement park. A former church secretary also accused him of sexually assaulting her and buying her silence, although he claimed to have only had consensual extramarital sex with her, and was never charged.”

“Twenty-four convictions on fraud and conspiracy charges in the amusement park scandal and four years in prison later, Bakker was released from lockup in 1994,” wrote Weill. “In 2008, he opened Morningside, a church complex/Christian broadcast studio/evangelical utopia on the former site of a follower’s Renaissance faire-themed amusement park. It was the ultimate survivalist sales pitch: Bakker claimed it could withstand an imminent apocalypse, and offered a variety of dwellings onsite. Higher-end homes included condos overlooking a shopping mall-like central meeting area, which also featured a chapel, a General Store, a cafe, and a 15-foot statue of Jesus.”

The problems began amid the legal fight over Bakker’s pitch of colloidal silver solution as a cure for coronavirus — something that has triggered investigations from the Federal Trade Commission and multiple state attorneys general.

“As a result of his legal woes, Bakker claimed to have been cut off from credit card processing companies,” wrote Weill. “In mid-April, he began begging followers to send physical checks, suggesting his legal fight was so expensive that he’d have to sell parts of Morningside unless his followers sent more money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Morningside appeared to be saving some money the way many American businesses are: cutting its staff,” wrote Weill. “The recently laid-off employee said she was among many workers to lose their jobs when Morningside started practicing social distancing measures, like having its televangelist hosts film programs from home. ‘They had to let go of pretty much everyone except essential workers who were helping with production of the show who were essential like video editors or camera guys, or guys who worked in shipping,’ she said.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump is a desperate and dangerous man — as the virus he once had contempt for has him trapped

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Imagine you're dreaming, and it's a really, really bad dream. It's night, and something is chasing you down a dark street. You're running and running and running, trying to get away. All the windows are dark. No lights are on in any of the houses and apartments along the street. You bang on doors, but no one answers. You try the door handles, but the doors are all locked. When you cry out for help, no words come out of your mouth. No one can hear you. You keep running and running and running…

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Irreparable harm’: Trump asks Supreme Court to block order requiring release of secret Mueller grand jury evidence

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

The Trump administration has filed a motion with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to block a lower court's order requiring the release of secret grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation into Donald Trump and Russia. The DOJ is arguing it will suffer "irreparable harm" if the high court does not grant its request to not be forced to hand the material over to Congress.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP Senate candidate caught on tape assuring Black leaders he won’t be loyal to Trump

Published

55 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

On Saturday, Politico reported that Michigan GOP Senate candidate John James was caught on tape assuring a group of Black community leaders that he disagreed with President Donald Trump on a number of issues.

“Plenty, plenty of issues,” said James, who is himself African-American. “Everything from cutting Great Lakes funding to ‘shithole countries’ to speaking ill of the dead. I mean, where do you want to start?” It is unclear what James meant by "speaking ill of the dead," but Trump has attacked a number of recently deceased politicians, from Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) to Rep. John Dingell (D-MI).

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image