Jim Carrey skewers Trump for making the Grim Reaper ‘officially jealous’ of his coronavirus death toll

Actor Jim Carrey ridiculed President Donald Trump for making the Grim Reaper jealous with his latest painting.

“Grim Reaper officially jealous of Trump and GOP’s ability to double the death toll,” the piece said, with a picture of Trump and the Grim Reaper with a raised middle finger.

Carrey has frequently used his art to criticize the president. Here are some of his recent paintings from during the coronavirus crisis.

Trump’s next medical breakthrough: “Want COVID out? SHOUT IT OUT!” pic.twitter.com/GQPpl5qpmS — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 29, 2020

Trump is willing to risk countless lives to save his economic record. He has fully become the mayor from Jaws. pic.twitter.com/ZggJClEaXG — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2020

As cases of COVID-19 double every three days in NYC, the President reassures Wall Street that he can handle the important tissues. pic.twitter.com/DZcULploo1 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 24, 2020