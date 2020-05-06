Joe Biden demands justice in ‘jogging while black’ killing in Georgia
Joe Biden is demanding justice in the case of a black Georgia jogger who was shot and killed in a caught-on-video confrontation with an ex-police officer and his son. The Democratic presidential candidate says a video of the killing shows “Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood,” in the Feb. 23 shooting — and he called for a “transparent investigation into his murder.” Arbery, 25, was running through a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga. in broad daylight when ex-cop Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, apparently started following him in a pickup truck. After Travis McMichael brandished a rif…
2020 Election
Joe Biden demands justice in ‘jogging while black’ killing in Georgia
Joe Biden is demanding justice in the case of a black Georgia jogger who was shot and killed in a caught-on-video confrontation with an ex-police officer and his son.The Democratic presidential candidate says a video of the killing shows “Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood,” in the Feb. 23 shooting — and he called for a “transparent investigation into his murder.”Arbery, 25, was running through a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., in broad daylight when ex-cop Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, apparently started following him in a pickup truck.After Travis McMichael brandished a rif... (more…)
2020 Election
Judge orders New York to reinstate Sanders, Yang, and others to 2020 primary ballot
"I hope that the New York Board of Elections takes from this ruling a newfound appreciation of their role in safeguarding our democracy," Andrew Yang said in a statement.
A federal judge late Tuesday ordered New York election officials to restore Sen. Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, and other Democratic candidates to the state's 2020 presidential primary ballot, a decision progressives hailed as a victory for "basic democracy."
The ruling by Judge Analisa Torres of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, which came in response to a lawsuit filed by Yang last week, means the New York Democratic presidential primary will take place on June 23 as previously scheduled, barring a successful appeal.
2020 Election
‘We found his weak spot’: Rick Wilson reveals why Lincoln Project ad caused Trump to ‘lose his damn mind’
One of the longtime Republican strategists behind the devastating new Lincoln Project ads targeting Donald Trump said that the conservative organization has found the president's "weak spot" during a Tuesday evening interview on MSNBC.
Wilson is the author of the hit 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever. Trump has labeled him "crazed Rick Wilson."
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell played the new ad, which has caused Trump to lash out at the Lincoln Project.
https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1257264160213217285