Joe Biden rips Bill Barr for his ‘prostitution’ of the DOJ during MSNBC’s virtual town hall special
Former Vice President Joe Biden participated in an hour-long special on MSNBC on Thursday.
Biden was interviewed, along with Stacey Abrams, by MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and also answered video questions from viewers.
Near the end of the special, Biden was asked whether he would “commit to the American ideal that no one is above the law” by refusing to pardon Donald Trump.
“Yes, I commit,” Biden said.
“The Attorney General of the United States is not the president’s lawyer,” Biden explained. “It’s the people’s lawyer.”
Biden referred to O’Donnell’s time working for former Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-NY).
“You remember when you were there with Pat Moynihan, we never saw anything like the prostitution of that office like we see it today,” Biden continued.
“It is not something the president is entitled to do — to direct either a prosecution and/or decide to drop a case. That is not the president’s role, responsibility, and it’s a dereliction of his duty,” he added.
Watch:
