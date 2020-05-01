Joe Biden set to address sex assault accusations Friday
Washington (AFP) – Joe Biden will break his silence Friday about a former aide’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, according to the broadcaster set to interview the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.Biden’s morning appearance on MSNBC comes as he faces mounting pressure, including from President Donald Trump, to address the allegations, and as top Democrats rushed to the party flagbearer’s defense.”Tomorrow in a @Morning_Joe exclusive, former Vice President @JoeBiden (will) respond for the first time to the recent allegation of sexual assault,” the cable televi…
2020 Election
‘Anyone but Elizabeth’ Warren: A powerful group reportedly doesn’t want her to be vice president
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee, is facing pressure from big money donors not to select Sen. Elizabeth Warren as his running mate in the general election—even as polling from YouGov and the Economist shows Democratic voters support the Massachusetts senator over other options.
"I think a lot of the donor base, on board and coming, would prefer almost anyone but Elizabeth," one longtime Biden fundraiser told CNBC Thursday. "I don't see him choosing her for veep."
Trump ‘is a little bit tiger and a little bit Tiger King’: Steve Schmidt reveals why the president never hears the truth
Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt explained why President Donald Trump's aides are afraid to give him bad news during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC.
Schmidt explained the fear Trump staffers have when delivering bad news after new reports described Trump shouting at his campaign manager because polls show him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Schmidt described Trump as "a little bit tiger and a little bit Tiger King" -- referring to the true crime documentary miniseries streaming on Netflix.
Watch: