Quantcast
Connect with us

John Oliver blisters Donald Trump for trying to draft everyone to be ‘warriors — then make their deaths not count’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has decided that Americans are all warriors in a made-up war, ready to risk their lives to die in fighting against an invisible enemy that can’t be defeated without a vaccine.

John Oliver noted that everyone has now been drafted into the army whether we want to be or not, and if you have a negative view of the draft leftover from the Vietnam war, you’re likely not alone. Because in the war against the coronavirus, more and more people are about to die.

ADVERTISEMENT

That rosy picture was painted on “Last Week Tonight,” Sunday, when Oliver pointed out the hilarious excuse Trump gave for not wearing a mask at the mask factory in Arizona.

“I can’t help it if you didn’t see me wearing one,” Trump claimed.

“What are you talking about?!” exclaimed Oliver. “I can’t help it if you didn’t see me? Of course, you can! It’s a photo-op! The whole point is to show them the thing that you were supposed to be doing. Still, I will say this: of all of Trump’s ideological wavering over the years, one thing has remained consistent, he’s never used protection, and he’s never not been an asshol* about it afterward.”

Trump’s reckless behavior seems unwise, but especially after it has been discovered that at least two staffers at the White House have COVID-19. One of the people serves the first family, their food, and the other is married to a top Trump aide.

The fact that this was all happening the time that Trump decided to play the Guns n’ Roses song “Live and Let Die” at his mask factory rally struck Oliver.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, Trump’s cavalier attitude seems to be trickling down, because some states are now letting stay-at-home orders expire, even though many of them don’t meet the federal guidelines suggesting they only reopen when their numbers begin to decline,” said Oliver. “And while they will almost certainly put American lives at risk, Trump’s new tactic is to frame that as a positive.”

“All people are warriors in this country,” said Trump during an Oval Office photo-op. “We’re all warriors. You can be with somebody. Everything’s fine. And then something happens to them personally and they all of the sudden test positive. And, uh, we’re all warriors together. I am. You are. All people are.”

“Oh! Are we?” asked Oliver with a twinge of sarcasm. “That’s interesting because we don’t actually have to be warriors here. To the extent that we are, you don’t need to be throwing us into battle unarmed before we have mechanisms set up to broadly test, isolate, and trace cases of the virus. You can’t just call everyone warriors and make their deaths not count. You get the sense that if God had told Trump about the flood, he wouldn’t have bothered building the Ark, he would have just tried to convince the animals they’re all fish. ‘We’re all fish together now. I’m a fish. You’re a fish. We’re all fish.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

All of the talk about people being brave warriors is a ploy to get Americans to accept death.

“And yet, this administration seems to be, at times, actively hostile to those prevention methods,” said Oliver. On Thursday, Americans learned that the Center for Disease Control prepared a road map for how to reopen the country safely only to have it ripped to shreds by the Trump administration and told it would never see the light of day.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, this is where we are as a county. “A wartime president has decided that the only way to win this war is to draft everyone one of us, hide our battle plan, and hope that we’re all brave enough not to notice that we’ve already surrendered.”

Watch the segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

John Oliver blisters Donald Trump for trying to draft everyone to be ‘warriors — then make their deaths not count’

Published

1 min ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has decided that Americans are all warriors in a made-up war, ready to risk their lives to die in fighting against an invisible enemy that can't be defeated without a vaccine.

John Oliver noted that everyone has now been drafted into the army whether we want to be or not and if you have a negative view of the draft leftover from the Vietnam war, you're likely not alone. Because in the war against the coronavirus, more and more people are about to die.

That rosy picture was painted on "Last Week Tonight," Sunday, when Oliver pointed out the hilarious excuse Trump gave for not wearing a mask at the mask factory in Arizona.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Emergency room doctor flattens six shockingly stupid things Republicans say to justify reopening

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and Republican governors have said that they will reopen whether it endangers the lives of their citizens or not. While many Americans are exhausted and overwhelmed from living in lockdown, others are terrified to step outside and risk their health or the health of others.

In a Washington Post editorial, Dr. Leana Wen outlined six shockingly stupid that that many in the GOP are advocating.

"Instead of preventing COVID-19, we should let people infect each other to achieve herd immunity," Wen quoted an excuse. It's a philosophy that some Fox News hosts and other far-right Republicans have promoted. Herd immunity only really works if you have a vaccine. Until there's a vaccine, it'll just be people getting the coronavirus and people dying. One of the other questions scientists have had about the coronavirus is whether you can get it a second time and if that second time is actually worse. There are only about two weeks of data that show this, but the experts aren't sure if you're immune from it after getting it once. Still, these influencers want people to risk it.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Tyson meat plant worker took Tylenol to get temp down because she feared she’d lose her bonus with COVID-19

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo, Iowa, has been the ground-zero of yet another horrifying coronavirus outbreak as employees were spiking temperatures and at least one employee was vomiting while working on the production line.

In a New York Times expose, the plant is described as a place where staff, mostly immigrants, are elbow to elbow breaking down a hog carcass on a conveyor belt. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 among meat processing plants around the country, few of the staff had face coverings, though most were bandannas.

"At least one employee vomited while working on the production line, and several left the facility with soaring temperatures, according to a worker who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing his job and local advocates who have spoken with workers at the plant," the Times said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image