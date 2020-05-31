Quantcast
John Oliver rips Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for urging ‘order’ from people of color — but never demanding it of police

Published

1 min ago

on

John Oliver opened his Sunday show, shredding Fox News host Tucker Carlson for uring “order” among protesters, but refusing to urge “order” to police and “wannabe police” who can’t stop killing people.

It’s a lot, Oliver explained. “How these protests are a response to a legacy of police misconduct, both in Minneapolis and the nation at large and how that misconduct is, itself, built on a legacy of white supremacy that prioritizes the comfort of white Americans over the safety of people of color.”

While some of it is complicated, Oliver conceded, most of it is “all too clear.”

“Or, you could just go on TV, open up your mouth, and let this sh*t fall out,” he continued, before playing a clip of Carlson.

“OK, first, f&ck you, Tucker,” Oliver said in response to his attacks. “That’s just a general point. Second, saying ‘officious bird watcher’ is deeply offensive. Because you’re either trying to ‘both sides’ that Central Park incident or you’re insulting fans of this show who proudly call themselves ‘officious bird watchers.’ I am the officious bird. They are the watchers. Keep their name out of your mouth.”

Carlson, and “people like him” like to promote “order” at moments like this, said the host, but in this case, the “order” is really just about protecting him. Carlson hardly advocates “order” from those going after people of color.

“It’s hard to overstate how clearly we’ve been reminded lately of the hostility of our existing ‘order’ toward Black people, who have been killed by police in the streets, killed by police in their own home, killed by ‘wannabe’ police in the streets and threatened with state violence while literally birding,” said Oliver. “And collectively, that’s got to be some sort of brutality BINGO right there.”

He went on to say that any time “order” means someone being facedown on a lawn while your grandma stands between you and the police with guns drawn after you roll a stop sign, “I can see by being lectured about the importance of ‘order’ at the expense of all else is just not what you f*cking want to hear right now!”

See the takedown video below:


Breaking Banner

Cars set on fire blocks from White House as DC protests turn violent

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

The Washington, D.C. protests turned violent as the city approached the 11 p.m. curfew the mayor instituted Sunday afternoon.

The policy of D.C. police is that when they are attacked, they advance forward. So, when fireworks were fired, the line of officers began pushing the protesters back further from the White House. Behind the line of police officers also stand a line of National Guard troops that President Donald Trump has demanded stand watch in the city.

Lights that normally shine on the White House have also been turned off, reporters revealed.

Breaking Banner

Cincinnati sheriff deputies replace American flag at the Justice Center with ‘thin-blue-line’ flag

Published

52 mins ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

Cincinnati police were filmed replacing the American flag that hangs over the Justice Center in Ohio's third-largest city. They then replaced it with the thin-blue-line flag, that was created to advocate for law-enforcement during Black Lives Matter Protests.

During the Charlottesville, Virginia riots, right-wing and white supremacist activists carried the thin-blue-line flag along with the Confederate flag to speak out against Black Lives Matter.

While the flag may have been created in support of law enforcement, it has been adopted by white supremacists and taken on a darker meaning.

Breaking Banner

WATCH: DC protesters turn over ‘agitator’ to police — then the agitators try to start a fight with cops

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

Protesters in Washington, D.C. were captured on video handing over an agitator to police, while other agitators in paintball tactical gear appeared to try and start fights with police.

Former FBI assistant director of counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, revealed that his former colleagues and law enforcement he knows recognize that far-right agitators are attempting to start significant conflicts between police and protesters.

"There is a minimal presence of Antifa, but a far more disturbing presence of right-wing race-based hate groups, such as the Boogaloo Boys who think there will be a race-based civil war coming," he said on MSNBC.

