John Roberts knows Trump can’t be ‘completely immune’ from investigation: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin

On CNN Tuesday, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin examined the Supreme Court arguments over President Donald Trump’s tax returns and financial records — and focused in on Chief Justice John Roberts.

“Chief Justice Roberts, who will be a swing vote here, he seemed to recognize that the president could not be completely immune from any sort of scrutiny from Congress or, in the second case, from a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney,” said Toobin. “But the question is, what is the standard? What kind of subpoenas are allowed? Can the Congress, can the district attorney go into anything, or what are the limits?”

“That balance of rejecting the absolute claim from the president’s lawyers, but not giving carte blanche to the prosecutors, that is the balance I think they’ll try to strike here,” added Toobin.

Later in the segment, Toobin suggested that Trump doesn’t necessarily need the Justices to rule in his favor to win the case — if they simply punt the matter back to the lower courts, that alone will all but guarantee the president’s tax returns and financial records will not be revealed before the 2020 election.

