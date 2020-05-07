Judge in Flynn case should investigate why DOJ prosecutor resigned from the team as they moved to drop charges: Ex-solicitor general
On Thursday, former Solicitor General Neal Katyal argued that the judge presiding over the case of President Donald Trump’s ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn still has matters to investigate, even if the Justice Department intends to drop charges against the controversial ally of the president.
Specifically, Katyal said, Judge Emmet Sullivan should look into why federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack resigned from the team in charge of the Flynn case.
Seems to me that the judge should investigate why this very well-regarded prosecutor withdrew from the Flynn case. If what DOJ did here is so up&up, they should have nothing to fear. Let them explain it to the Judge and hear this prosecutor’s side, too. https://t.co/xGH1u8NM65
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 7, 2020
Van Grack, who served on the team of former special counsel Robert Mueller, withdrew just before the team filed their recommendation to dismiss charges to Sullivan. The only prosecutor who signed the motion was Timothy Shea, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and a key ally of Attorney General William Barr.
‘The fix was in’: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin explodes over DOJ Flynn decision
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was beside himself with outrage over the Justice Department's move to drop charges against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
"Jeffrey, you have been reading through this lengthy Justice Department filing," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "What is their argument for dropping the case, and do you believe it's legitimate?"
"The argument is that even if he did lie, even if Flynn did lie, this was not a legitimate investigation at that point in January of 2017," said Toobin. "It is one of the most incredible legal documents I have read, and certainly something that I never expected to see from the United States Department of Justice."
New COVID-19 case inside the White House proves absurdity of Trump’s push to reopen economy: CNN
On CNN Thursday, medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen laid out the implications of the White House valet testing positive for COVID-19.
"This gentleman who has tested positive, how long was he in the White House when he might have been infectious, it sounds like we may never know, but eventually this becomes a game of numbers," said Cohen. "People who work in the White House, they go home every day, this virus is circulating and even if you test them every day, which is certainly more of a sure thing than every week, you can still miss people. There's been complaints many of these tests have more false-negatives than many other tests do, so you are going to miss people."
‘This is a slog’: Economist tells CNN that Trump’s predictions of ‘rocket ship’ economy are a fantasy
President Donald Trump believes that he can pivot to reopening the American economy and quickly get back to the same low level of unemployment that the company enjoyed at the start of the year.
But Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told CNN's John King on Thursday that it will take years for the jobless rate to get back to where it was in early 2020, and that the economy would essentially be in a holding pattern until a vaccine is developed for COVID-19.
"This is going to be a slog," he said. "I really don't think the economy kicks into gear until we get a vaccine or some kind of therapy that everybody feels comfortable about. And even then it is going to take several years to get jobs back. Businesses will have to reform because a lot of businesses fail between now and then."