Judge in Flynn case should investigate why DOJ prosecutor resigned from the team as they moved to drop charges: Ex-solicitor general

On Thursday, former Solicitor General Neal Katyal argued that the judge presiding over the case of President Donald Trump’s ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn still has matters to investigate, even if the Justice Department intends to drop charges against the controversial ally of the president.

Specifically, Katyal said, Judge Emmet Sullivan should look into why federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack resigned from the team in charge of the Flynn case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seems to me that the judge should investigate why this very well-regarded prosecutor withdrew from the Flynn case. If what DOJ did here is so up&up, they should have nothing to fear. Let them explain it to the Judge and hear this prosecutor’s side, too. https://t.co/xGH1u8NM65 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 7, 2020

Van Grack, who served on the team of former special counsel Robert Mueller, withdrew just before the team filed their recommendation to dismiss charges to Sullivan. The only prosecutor who signed the motion was Timothy Shea, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and a key ally of Attorney General William Barr.