Quantcast
Connect with us

Judge in Mike Flynn case appoints ex-district judge to argue whether Flynn should be held in criminal contempt for perjury

Published

1 min ago

on

Judge Emmet Sullivan has appointed former U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of New York, John Gleeson to argue against the dismissal of the Justice Department’s case against Mike Flynn. According to the second paragraph of the filing, Sullivan directs Gleeson to address whether Flynn should be held in criminal contempt for perjury, one lawyer pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nomination of Gleeson is an interesting choice, because in an editorial for the Washington Post just days ago, Gleeson explained that the case wasn’t over simply because the DOJ dropped the charges.

“The Justice Department’s move to dismiss the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn does not need to be the end of the case — and it shouldn’t be,” wrote Gleeson along with acting Attorney General for the criminal division David O’Neil and former assistant DA Marshall Miller. “The Justice Department has made conflicting statements to the federal judge overseeing the case, Emmet G. Sullivan. He has the authority, the tools and the obligation to assess the credibility of the department’s stated reasons for abruptly reversing course.”

“The department’s motion to dismiss the Flynn case is actually just a request — one that requires ‘leave of the court’ before it is effective,” the editorial continued. “The executive branch has unreviewable authority to decide whether to prosecute a case. But once it secures an indictment, the proceedings necessarily involve the judicial branch. And the law provides that the court — not the executive branch — decides whether an indictment may be dismissed. The responsible exercise of that authority is particularly important here, where a defendant’s plea of guilty has already been accepted. Government motions to dismiss at this stage are virtually unheard of.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Right-wing judges in Wisconsin void state stay-at-home order

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin issued a ruling that strikes down the state's stay-at-home order.

The ruling was 4-3, with most of the conservative justices in the majority — including Daniel Kelly, the lame-duck judge who was defeated for re-election in March. Brian Hagedorn, the most recently elected of the court's conservatives and a former legal counsel for ex-Gov. Scott Walker, wrote a dissent joined by the court's two liberals.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump claims airline industry is in ‘good shape’ — after 98 percent booking decline

Published

53 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

During a White House meeting with governors, President Donald Trump claimed that "the airline industry is in good shape."

The president's comments stand in stark contrast to the fact that bookings on airlines have plummeted 98 percent from the same time last year.

Airlines are in an especially precarious situation due to the high operating cost of business. Several airlines are reportedly at risk of bankruptcy, and JP Morgan has warned that American Airlines could be particularly at risk.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump falsely claims COVID-19 has ‘very little impact’ on young people

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

On Wednesday, during a meeting with governors at the White House, President Donald Trump urged states to reopen schools — and justified it by arguing coronavirus has "very little impact on young people."

Trump keeps justifying his push to reopen schools by insisting the coronavirus has "very little impact on young people," but that's a lie pic.twitter.com/wNx4xHgN3H

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 13, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image