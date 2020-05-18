Judge rejects Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli’s ‘delusional’ request to be released from prison to work on coronavirus treatment
During the coronavirus crisis, some white-collar criminals in the United States have asked to be released from prison because they feared they would be infected behind bars (President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, for example). But Martin Shkreli, a.k.a. Pharma Bio, had a different argument: the imprisoned pharmaceutical executive asked to be released so that he could develop a coronavirus treatment. And a judge has denied Shkreli’s request.
In a nine-page ruling on Saturday, May 16, U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto criticized Shkreli’s request as the type of “delusional self-aggrandizing behavior” that led to his imprisonment in the first place.
Shkreli became one of the most hated men in the United States — and a symbol of everything that is wrong with the American health care system — when, in 2015, he raised the price of the drug Daraprim (which has been used by HIV patients) from $13 per pill to $750 per pill. In 2017, Shkreli was convicted of financial crimes and sentenced to seven years in prison, and he is presently serving his sentence at a minimum-security facility in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.
In his request for release, Shkreli offered to live in his fianceé’s apartment in New York City “under strict supervision” while conducting laboratory research on COVID-19 — and he cited his background “as a successful two-time biopharma entrepreneur” who had “invented multiple new drug candidates.” Shkreli asserted that every drug company in the U.S. “should be put to work until COVID-19 is no more.”
Matsumoto, however, was not impressed, expressing doubts about Shkreli’s ability to find a cure for COVID-19 and noting that such a cure has “so far eluded the best medical and scientific minds in the world working around the clock.”
Breaking Banner
Investigative reporter: Trump made the Secret Service ‘captive customers’ in almost $1 million of government transactions at his businesses
Last week in the Washington Post, journalists David A. Fahrenthold and Joshua Partlow reported that according to federal records the Post had obtained, the federal government had “paid at least $970,000 to President Donald Trump’s company,” the Trump Organization, “since Trump took office — including payments for more than 1600 nightly room rentals at Trump’s hotels and clubs.” And Fahrenthold discussed the Post’s findings when he was interviewed by MSNBC’s Ari Velshi over the weekend.
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr wants an ‘autocratic president’ — and he’s made ‘significant progress’ getting one: Ex-Bush DOJ official
Donald Ayer, a former deputy attorney general who served under President George H.W. Bush, has issued a startling warning about Attorney General Bill Barr's goals in pushing for the expansion of powers under the executive branch.
In an interview with The New Yorker, Ayer said that Barr has been all too eager to make the Department of Justice into President Donald Trump's personal squad of attorneys whose job is to serve him and not the American public.
Breaking Banner
‘Matrix’ co-creator calls out Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk for urging people to swallow the ‘red pill’
Although the term “the red pill” has come to be identified with far-right anti-feminist websites such as Return of Kings, that’s not where it originated: the expression made its debut in sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski’s first of three “Matrix” films. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently used the expression in a tweet that White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump forwarded — and Lilly Wachowski is calling them out for it.