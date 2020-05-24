Quantcast
Judge strikes down Florida’s law demanding felons pay all court debt before they can vote

Published

1 min ago

on

Florida passed a ballot initiative allowing all former felons the access to vote after they served their time. In a panic, Republicans worked to find ways to restrict it, passing a law that mandated felons pay their court debts before they are allowed to vote.

Akin to a poll tax, the judge in the case ruled the Florida law unconstitutional.

“(a) The system is unconstitutional as applied to individuals who are otherwise eligible to vote but are genuinely unable to pay the required amount. (b) The requirement to pay, as a condition of voting, amounts that are unknown and cannot be determined with diligence is unconstitutional. (c) The requirement to pay fees and costs as a condition of voting is unconstitutional because they are, in substance, taxes,” the filing says.

You can read the excerpt of the ruling below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
China says United States is ‘on the brink of a new Cold War’ with them over the coronavirus

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

China said Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a new Cold War", fuelled partly by tensions over the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 350,000 people worldwide and pitched the global economy into a massive downturn.

Fresh tensions between Beijing and Washington emerged as virus restrictions continued to shape and remake lives around the world, and in very different ways.

They muted celebrations by Muslims of the end of Islam's holy fasting month of Ramadan; and they produced a decidedly mixed picture on newly reopened US beaches, with masks common on some and drawing jeers on others.

Trump officially issues travel ban for Brazil — as country is overcome with coronavirus

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump hit the links on Sunday after missing his traditional spring golfing weekends as the coronavirus crisis raged across the country. While the US is about to turn over 100,000 deaths from the virus, Trump took action to bar people from coming into the U.S. from Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro is a friend of Trump's and a believer in the same far-right policies. Still, Bolsonaro has belittled those trying to quarantine and dismissed the virus as dangerous. His country is quickly becoming one the worst in the world under just the United States.

Second Amendment protesters marched to Kentucky governor — and demanded he face them before hanging him in effigy

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

Right-wing activists protesting at the Kentucky state capitol ended their event with the effigy of the governor hanging from a noose in a tree.

According to Courier-Journal photographer Matt Stone, it was part of the "Patriot Day and 2nd Amendment Rally" that welcomed those with weapons in many states over the weekend.

Courier-Journal reporter Sarah Ladd captured on video the moment that the protesters decided to march from the state capitol to the governor's residence where they could demand Beshear to come outside. Then they hung him in effigy.

"As the armed protesters stood outside Governor Beshear's house chanting at him to come outside, his children were apparently also in the house," reported Matt Jones of KY Sports Radio.

