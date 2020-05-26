Judge who asked rape victim about closing her legs is removed from the bench
The New Jersey judge who was previously suspended for asking an alleged rape victim if she could have closed her legs during the attackwill never serve as a judge in the state again.The state Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision Tuesdayremoving John Russo Jr. from judicial office and permanently barring the former Ocean County Superior Court judge from presiding over a New Jersey courtroom again because of “repeated and serious acts of misconduct” committed by Russo, wrote Chief Justice Stuart J. Rabner, who authored the opinion on behalf of the high court.The decision was expected after …
Paul Krugman: Trump’s bungled coronavirus response shows how ‘much damage a leader with an infallibility complex can inflict’
Former Vice President Joe Biden showed his willingness to handle some tough questions from the left when he recently appeared on rapper Charlamagne tha God’s radio show. The most controversial part of the interview came when Biden jokingly told Charlamagne, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black” — a comment Biden has since apologized for. And that apology, according to liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, makes a “powerful case” for choosing Biden over President Donald Trump in 2020’s presidential election.
Kayleigh McEnany says it’s ‘peculiar’ Biden is following proper CDC mask guidelines
At Tuesday's White House coronavirus briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask during his outdoor event observing Memorial Day.
McEnany says “it’s a bit peculiar” that Biden doesn’t wear a mask when in the basement by his wife but “he’s wearing one outdoors when he’s socially distant.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 26, 2020
Minneapolis mayor visibly upset over George Floyd’s fatal arrest: ‘Being black should not be a death sentence’
During a press conference this Tuesday, a visibly emotional Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke out on the death of a black man at the hands of police on Monday.
“Being black in America should not be a death sentence,” he said.
The man, later identified as George Floyd, died at the hospital after he was detained by Minneapolis police officers. Video taken by a bystander shows an officer using his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground -- all while Floyd repeats that he can't breathe. Floyd eventually stops moving, but the officer continues to hold his knee to his neck.
Watch Frey give his remarks in the video below, via Fox 9: