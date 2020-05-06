Quantcast
Justice Department releases document outlining Mueller’s mandate to investigate Russia

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, Politico reported that the Department of Justice is releasing the memo that laid out the precise nature of how former special counsel Robert Mueller was tasked with investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia — which has long been sought by President Donald Trump’s allies.

“The memo, ‘The Scope of Investigation and Definition of Authority,’ was sent on Aug. 2, 2017, to Mueller by Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general at the time,” reported Daniel Lippman and Kyle Cheney. “The unredacted bullet points include four names, beginning with former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page. It tasks Mueller with determining whether Page committed a crime by ‘colluding with Russian government officials’ as they interfered in the 2016 election.”

“Mueller was also tasked with investigating whether former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort likewise colluded with the Russian government, whether he committed crimes related to his work in Ukraine, and whether he committed a crime by taking loans from a bank CEO who was pursuing a job in the Trump administration,” continued the report. “The memo makes the same collusion allegation regarding former Trump campaign volunteer George Papadopolous, and also asks Mueller to look into whether he was an unregistered agent of the government of Israel.”

Additionally, “The memo asks Mueller to probe four questions regarding Michael Flynn, the former Trump national security adviser who was fired less than a month into the job: whether he committed crimes by talking to Russian government officials during the Trump transition, whether he lied to the FBI about contacts he had with the Russian government, whether he failed to report foreign contacts and income on his background investigation application and whether he did not properly register as an agent for the Turkish government.”

Mueller’s investigation, which cast a cloud over the first half of the president’s term, concluded at the beginning of last year. The special counsel concluded that several members of Trump’s team were eager to accept help from the Russian government, but did not find enough evidence to prosecute a criminal conspiracy.

He also outlined ten episodes in which the president may have committed obstruction of justice, and secured convictions or pleas from a number of Trump’s associates on crimes including bank fraud, tax evasion, false statements, and witness tampering.


Democrat confused why Senate is focusing on a Kentucky judge over stopping fraud in COVID-19 bailout bill

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Sen. Dick Durban (D-IL) can't understand why the U.S. Senate is spending its time focusing on a judge from Kentucky when there are issues facing Americans that desperately need help amid the coronavirus crisis.

Durbin noted that a constituent from southern Illinois called him saying that his mother, who had been dead for two years, got a stimulus check and he wasn't sure what to do with it. He explained that this crisis happened quickly and they responded in a hurry, with a bill that spent $2.2 trillion in just eight days.

"So, it's not surprising that we find parts of it that are just unacceptable," Durbin said. "We don't want to duplicate our mistakes...There's so many ways we need to tighten the system. Do I believe direct cash payments are important to in the years and months to come? Of course. That's the only way to reach some people who are not directly unemployed and may not have lost a business but still need a helping hand."

‘There has never been a moment of American weakness quite like the one Trump has brought’: Ex-republican Steve Schmidt

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Former Republican Steve Schmidt who worked on former Sen. John McCain's (R-AZ) presidential race, brutally attacked President Donald Trump in an epic war of words.

During MSNBC's "Deadline White House," Schmidt mentioned the Lincoln Project ad that the president has been hate-tweeting about for the past several days. He explained that the point of the ad is to showcase just how terrible Trump has been for the United States.

"What the ad makes the point of which is obviously true, he's the worst president in American history," Schmidt told host Nicolle Wallace. "We never had a president fail so terribly in a crisis. We never had a president so derelict in his duty, and we'll have a shattered American economy. He got hoodwinked by the Chinese. He lied to the American people. He's inept and incompetent talking about the television ratings up there while the country is suffering and telling the American public to inject Lysol, a terrible performance for the ages. lastly, the man who said, 'I alone can fix it. I'm going to make America great again.' The country is weaker, it's poorer, and it's suffering at a level that's never before in its history and there's never been a moment of American weakness quite like the one that Donald Trump has brought, brought on to the country."

Trump vetoes bipartisan resolution restricting war powers against Iran

Published

53 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump vetoed a resolution intended to restrict his ability to engage in acts of war against Iran.

*TRUMP VETOES BIPARTISAN MEASURE TO CURB HIS WAR POWERS IN IRAN

— Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) May 6, 2020

