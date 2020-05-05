Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection: Supreme Court

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reported that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with an infection.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection. — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 6, 2020

Justice Ginsburg has reportedly already been treated for the infection, which was reportedly a benign gallbladder condition. Supreme Court watcher Amy Howe reports that she is “resting comfortably” and “plans to participate in tomorrow’s oral arguments remotely by telephone from the hospital.”

Ginsburg, the oldest sitting justice and a liberal icon, has experienced a number of health scares in recent years, including treatment for cancer.