Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection: Supreme Court

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reported that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with an infection.

Justice Ginsburg has reportedly already been treated for the infection, which was reportedly a benign gallbladder condition. Supreme Court watcher Amy Howe reports that she is “resting comfortably” and “plans to participate in tomorrow’s oral arguments remotely by telephone from the hospital.”

Ginsburg, the oldest sitting justice and a liberal icon, has experienced a number of health scares in recent years, including treatment for cancer.


Republicans three times more likely than Democrats to say they'll refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Scientists are still months away from putting a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine on the market. But even before it exists, many Republicans are reflexively rejecting it.

A new Morning Consult poll shows that while 64 percent of Americans would get a vaccine if it were available, there is a significant variation across political parties. 20 percent of Republicans say they will not accept the vaccine, versus only 7 percent of Democrats who say the same.

2020 Election

Andrew Yang successfully blocks New York from cancelling their Democratic primary election: report

Published

54 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

On Tuesday, a federal judge reversed the decision by New York to cancel its primary election on June 23, ruling in favor of a lawsuit filed by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Trump's tax proposals on life support as his own party rejects them for new stimulus

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has stated he wants payroll tax cuts to be a key part of the next round of coronavirus stimulus.

But his proposal may already be dead on arrival. According to The Washington Post and Politico, several GOP senators don't want to pursue the idea.

