JusticeForCarolyn trends on Twitter as pressure mounts on Jack Dorsey to rein in Trump

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been under public pressure to rein in President Donald Trump on the social networking platform.

Trump, who routinely violates the company’s terms of service, has not had his account shut down like the company routinely does when others violate the company’s rules. T

Trump accusing MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough of murder has highlighted the issue.

On Tuesday, the popular “unverified” account @TheTweetOfGod tweeted out a tale of Trump murdering a woman to draw attention to the situation. The story appears to be invented, but spread quickly by fans of the account, which has over six million followers.

Donald Trump killed his personal assistant, Carolyn Gombell, in October 2000. He strangled her because he'd gotten her pregnant and was threatening to tell the press. Then he bribed NYPD Police Chief Bernie Kierik to cover it up. IT'S TIME TO INVESTIGATE. #JusticeForCarolyn — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 26, 2020

FACT: Forensics at first tentatively matched the residual thumbprints found on Carolyn's neck as 'matching' Trump's own (small) hands, but that finding was later amended and officially ruled 'inconclusive'. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 26, 2020

FACT: In his 2009 autobiography "One Good Cop," Kerik referred to 'a certain well-known real-estate magnate' for whom he had 'made certain inconvenient facts disappear' (page 243). — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 26, 2020

By the way, it's also interesting that Carolyn's New York roommate Michelle White 'committed suicide' by jumping in front of a subway train NOT TWO WEEKS LATER. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 26, 2020

And OF COURSE you won't find any reference to this stuff online. It's called a cover-up, people. Don't be naive. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 26, 2020

For her parents.

For her friends.

For the country.

For democracy.

For truth.

For the fiancé she was two weeks from marrying.

But most of all… for her. #JusticeForCarolyn — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 26, 2020

The hashtag #JusticeForCarolyn spread online.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Well, you know what they say: God sees all #JusticeForCarolyn #RapistInChief https://t.co/i3JFhMbYSa — Tara Dublin Is Witnessing Darwinism in Real Time (@taradublinrocks) May 26, 2020

If Donald Trump was able to murder Carolyn Gombell and cover it up, how many other women has Trump murdered that we don’t even know about? We need an investigation now! #JusticeForCarolyn — Mitt Romney Parody (@WokeMitt) May 26, 2020

Many people are saying that Donald Trump killed his personal assistant, Carolyn Gombell, who apparently has been completely erased from the internet. I didn't even know that was possible!#JusticeForCarolyn https://t.co/mdXZhuEH3s — weasel (@weaselx86) May 26, 2020

I don’t care that Donald Trump didn’t really murder Carolyn Gombell. I don’t care that Carolyn Gombell doesn’t even exist. I’m still demanding #JusticeForCarolyn because why the hell not? If Trump can demand investigations into imaginary murders, the rest of us can too! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 26, 2020

I'm very much enjoying God and the rest of Twitter's parody accounts exposing the hypocrisy today. Trump isn't the only one who can spread conspiracies. This is the toxic environment you & Zuck have created & continue to enable @jack #JusticeForCarolynhttps://t.co/YbUcSZyScU — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) May 26, 2020

tRump pardoned NYPD Police Chief Bernard Kerik earlier this year…#JusticeForCarolynhttps://t.co/TgJFHRUFLp — Chatty Charlie Chaplin (@ChattyChaplin) May 26, 2020

Fuck this Jack Dorsey. He’s garbage. #JusticeForCarolyn — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) May 26, 2020

“Donald Trump killed his personal assistant, Carolyn Gombell, in October 2000. He strangled her because he'd gotten her pregnant and was threatening to tell the press. Then he bribed NYPD Police Chief Bernie Kierik to cover it up. #JusticeForCarolyn “. ARREST TRUMP!! @CNN https://t.co/BSfA9DhGAH — DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) May 26, 2020

BREAKING: There are new calls to investigate @realDonaldTrump and @DonaldJTrumpJr for the first degree murder of Carolyn Gombell in October of 2000. Not even the President of the United States should be immune from murder charges. #JusticeForCarolyn Who agrees? — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 26, 2020

