Kamala Harris burns down Trump intelligence nominee over the president’s lies about COVID-19

“We are in the midst of the pandemic presently,” Harris affirmed.
“So, repeat the question,” Ratcliffe said. “Because I guess I’m misunderstanding.”
“Has he accurately conveyed the severity of COVID-19 to the American people?” Harris repeated.
“Um, I believe so,” Ratcliffe insisted.
Harris then unleashed a litany of statements made by the president which minimized the threat of COVID-19.
Airlines are notorious for nickel-and-diming fliers for things like food and checking bags, but Frontier Airlines now wants to make passengers' personal health a luxury service.
CNN reports that Frontier wants to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to charge customers extra money in exchange for keeping the middle seats of their aisles open so they can maintain social distancing during their flights.
"The airline is to offer a "More Room" seating option to guarantee the middle seat stays unoccupied during flights," CNN reports. "Frontier's seating option will be offered on flights departing May 8 through August 31, with 18 'More Room' seats available on each flight, though there are anywhere from 26 to 41 rows on the carrier's aircraft. Tickets start at $39 per passenger."
Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) compared the coronavirus crisis to World War II, saying that people knew at the time that they were sacrificing their children to die in a war. They should be willing to sacrifice people to the COVID-19 war.
“We sacrificed those lives. We sent our young men during WWII over to Europe, out to the Pacific, knowing, knowing that many of them would not come home alive,” he said. “And we decided to make that sacrifice because what we were standing up for was the American way of life. In the very same way now, we have to stand up for the American way of life.”