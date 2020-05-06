Kayleigh McEnany dismisses push for Dr. Fauci to testify to the House as ‘publicity stunt’

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany flatly dismissed the idea of allowing task force infection expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify to the House about the administration’s handling of the pandemic.

“We don’t have time in the middle of a pandemic for publicity stunts,” was her response

“We don’t have time in the middle of a pandemic for publicity stunts,” McEnany says when asked why the House can’t hear testimony from Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Fauci is still scheduled to testify before the Senate, during which he will have opportunities to answer many of the same questions. However, administration experts in similar situations are usually called to testify to both chambers, per CNN’s Jim Acosta.