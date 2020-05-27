Kayleigh McEnany draws outrage for claiming there’s no ‘reason’ to allow more mail-in voting

On Wednesday, despite a new report that she herself has voted by mail nearly a dozen times, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took to Twitter to blast proposals to expand mail-in voting — and suggested Democrats were pushing it “without a reason.”

President @realDonaldTrump is against the Democrat plan to politicize the coronavirus and expand mass mail-in voting without a reason, which has a high propensity for voter fraud. This is a simple distinction that the media fails to grasp. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) May 27, 2020

McEnany was promptly reminded by commenters on social media that there is, in fact, a reason: The United States is in the middle of a pandemic.

But the "reason" is the coronavirus. So, your first sentence doesn't make sense. — thuskey (@thuskey) May 27, 2020

the reason is you lot let a plague saturate American society while pitching deadly fake cures and subverting scientists at every turn. 100,000 people are dead, 40 million are out of work. Your boss voted by mail, not having to risk his life standing in line. We get to as well. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) May 27, 2020

@TwitterSupport – time to slap another one of your fact-checker warning signals on the disinformation being peddled by this mouthpiece of the #LiarInChief. — KWK (@kwillkatz) May 27, 2020

No, we get it: He doesn't want it to be easy and safe for people to vote. — poljunk (@poljunk) May 27, 2020

