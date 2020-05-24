Kayleigh McEnany in 2017: ‘When we’re in a state of mourning, you should take time off from golf’

Comments made by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in 2017 came back to haunt her over the Memorial Day weekend as President Donald Trump played golf despite the on going coronavirus pandemic.

As Trump visited one of his golf courses for a second day in a row, a video circulated on social media of McEnany attacking former President Barack Obama.

“You have President Obama, who I believe it was after the beheading of Daniel Pearl, spoke to how upset he was about that then rushed off to a golf game,” McEnany said during a CNN segment. “I think when we’re in a state of war, when we’re in a state of mourning, you should take time off from the golf course.”

McEnany later apologized for the statement. Obama was a state senator at the time Pearl was killed in 2002.

This week, the United States is expected to surpass 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

Watch the video below.