Kayleigh McEnany insists it’s a ‘given fact’ Trump is ‘taking’ hydroxychloroquine: ‘He said it’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is actually “taking” hydroxychloroquine after a note from his doctor cast doubt on the president’s claim.

McEnany was asked about a statement made by the president’s doctor which was designed to back up the president’s claim of taking hydroxychloroquine. The statement, however, never spelled out whether Trump was taking the drug or not.

“I can absolutely confirm that,” McEnany told Paula Reid of CBS.

“Why was the statement last night so vague?” Reid wondered.

“Well, the president said himself he’s taking it,” the press secretary replied. “That’s a given fact. He said it. The purpose of this letter was to show Dr. Conley agreed with the analysis that the benefits outweighed the risk.”

“The president should be taken at his word,” she added.

Watch the video below.

UPDATE: @PressSec confirms President Trump is actually *taking* hydroxychloriquine. Vague WH Physician memo was to show doctor agreed with “analysis.” #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vgv46K9t57 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) May 19, 2020