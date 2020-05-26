Kayleigh McEnany says it’s ‘peculiar’ Biden is following proper CDC mask guidelines

At Tuesday’s White House coronavirus briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask during his outdoor event observing Memorial Day.

McEnany says “it’s a bit peculiar” that Biden doesn’t wear a mask when in the basement by his wife but “he’s wearing one outdoors when he’s socially distant.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 26, 2020

The CDC’s recommendation is only to wear masks in public settings. Biden’s house is not a public setting — even if he is with his wife.

In contrast, when President Donald Trump refused to wear a mask during his speech at the Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan last week, he wasn’t following his CDC’s guidelines — or even the plant’s rules.

Watch video below: