Kayleigh McEnany says it’s ‘peculiar’ Biden is following proper CDC mask guidelines

Published

8 mins ago

on

At Tuesday’s White House coronavirus briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask during his outdoor event observing Memorial Day.

The CDC’s recommendation is only to wear masks in public settings. Biden’s house is not a public setting — even if he is with his wife.

In contrast, when President Donald Trump refused to wear a mask during his speech at the Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan last week, he wasn’t following his CDC’s guidelines — or even the plant’s rules.

Watch video below:


Breaking Banner

Paul Krugman: Trump’s bungled coronavirus response shows how ‘much damage a leader with an infallibility complex can inflict’

Published

1 min ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden showed his willingness to handle some tough questions from the left when he recently appeared on rapper Charlamagne tha God’s radio show. The most controversial part of the interview came when Biden jokingly told Charlamagne, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black” — a comment Biden has since apologized for. And that apology, according to liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, makes a “powerful case” for choosing Biden over President Donald Trump in 2020’s presidential election.

Breaking Banner

Breaking Banner

Minneapolis mayor visibly upset over George Floyd’s fatal arrest: ‘Being black should not be a death sentence’

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

During a press conference this Tuesday, a visibly emotional Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke out on the death of a black man at the hands of police on Monday.

“Being black in America should not be a death sentence,” he said.

The man, later identified as George Floyd, died at the hospital after he was detained by Minneapolis police officers. Video taken by a bystander shows an officer using his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground -- all while Floyd repeats that he can't breathe. Floyd eventually stops moving, but the officer continues to hold his knee to his neck.

Watch Frey give his remarks in the video below, via Fox 9:

Continue Reading
 
 
