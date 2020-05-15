Quantcast
‘Keep your Holocaust jokes to yourself’: GOP lawmaker blasted for comparing safety measure to the Nazis

Published

1 min ago

on

All forty members of the Alaska House of Representatives were told by one GOP lawmaker that coronavirus safety restrictions were like Nazi Germany, according to a new report published in the Anchorage Daily News on Friday.

“A Nikiski Republican lawmaker opposed to pandemic safety measures at the Alaska Capitol compared them to Nazi Germany’s labeling of Jews in an email exchange Friday with fellow members of the Alaska House of Representatives. When lawmakers return to Juneau on Monday, they will be required to undergo a health screening. Those who pass the screening will be asked to wear a sticker,” the newspaper reported.

The Anchorage Daily News reported on the content of the email sent by Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter, which was first reported by the Alaska Landmine.

“How about an arm band that won’t fall off like a sticker will?” Carpenter wrote. “If my sticker falls off, do I get a new one or do I get public shaming too? Are the stickers available as a yellow Star of David?”

The email received a “reply-all” response from two Jewish legislators.

“Ben, This is disgusting. Keep your Holocaust jokes to yourself,” wrote Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins.

“I don’t think a tag that we’re cleared to enter the building is akin to being shipped to a concentration camp,” noted Democrat Andy Josephson. “It’s more akin to needing a boarding pass when you get through TSA. This is that.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Nebraska health initiative championed by Ashton Kutcher slammed as the ‘Fyre Fest of coronavirus testing’

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

On Friday, The Daily Beast did an expose on TestNebraska, a private coronavirus testing initiative championed by actor Ashton Kutcher which received a $27,000 contract from the state of Nebraska to perform 540,000 diagnostic tests.

"As of Sunday, TestNebraska had provided 2,358 tests, with 80 positive results, leading to a 3.4 percent positive rate for the tests compared to a 17.9 percent positive rate for those done through the state’s public-health lab and hospitals in the state, according to The Omaha World-Herald," wrote Olivia Messer. "The disparity raised concerns among local officials that the TestNebraska tests might be resulting in false negatives."

2020 Election

Even Republicans fear Trump’s 2020 campaign will backfire as it takes a dark turn: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign has taken a dark turn, according to a new report in The New York Times.

"Far from a one-day onslaught, it was a climactic moment in a weeklong lurch by Mr. Tru?mp back to ??the darkest tactics that defined his rise to political power?. Even those who have grown used to Mr. Trump’s conduct in office may have found themselves newly alarmed by the grim spectacle of a sitting president deliberately stoking the country’s divisions and pursuing personal vendettas in the midst of a crisis that has Americans fearing for their lives and livelihoods," reported Alexander Burns, Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Martin and Nick Corasaniti.

House Republicans explode with rage over new rule that lets members vote remotely

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

On Friday, the House of Representatives passed a historic new rule allowing members to vote remotely as a safety precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. The basic system will be that members who are not present can transmit a document to the House clerk authorizing another member who is present to cast their vote for them.

But several House Republicans took to Twitter to proclaim the whole thing was a sinister conspiracy to give Democrats more power. Despite the fact that the provision contains clear rules requiring any representative to authorize another to cast their vote, they claimed it would somehow lead to corruption:

