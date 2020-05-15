Kellyanne Conway attacks James Comey for not personally going to Trump Tower while trying to keep his job
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Friday attacked former FBI Director James Comey for not personally traveling to Trump Tower in late 2016.
While appearing on “Fox & Friends,” Conway accused Comey of somehow failing in his duty as FBI director when he didn’t visit Trump during the first two months of the transition period after the 2016 election.
“Jim Comey, the FBI director who was in the midpoint of his term as FBI director and wanted to keep his job through the Trump administration, had not made his way to Trump Tower!” she scoffed. “I mean, Steve Harvey had been there. Shinzo Abe flew from Japan. I think Kanye West had popped by. The whole world was coming to Trump Tower to see the president-elect, all the tech companies, and Jim Comey, the FBI director, didn’t come for two months?”
She then said Comey should be ashamed for bringing up the Steele dossier when he finally did come to meet Trump to deliver an intelligence briefing.
“He was tasked to… pull aside President Trump and mention this ridiculous dossier,” she said. “Let me remind everybody that ‘dossier’ is a fancy French word for ‘load of crap!'”
Kellyanne Conway: “Steve Harvey had been there. Shinzo Abe flew from Japan. I think Kanye West had popped by. The whole world was coming to Trump Tower to see the president-elect, all the tech companies, and Jim Comey, the FBI director, didn’t come for two months?” pic.twitter.com/TtieoV4ECD
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 15, 2020
