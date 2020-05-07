Kellyanne Conway fumes after Fox News host asks about her husband’s anti-Trump group

During a segment with Kellyanne Conway on Fox News this Thursday, host Harris Faulkner brought up President Trump’s “pretty public battle” this week with a group of never-Trump Republicans — one of which includes her husband George Conway — in the wake of their attack ad targeting Trump’s response to the coronavirus. Faulkner also mentioned a recent Washington Post op-ed authored by George Conway where he warned that Trump’s “narcissism” is impeding his ability to carry out his duties as president.

Faulkner made sure to point out that she wasn’t trying to put Conway on the spot in regards to her husband.

“It certainly is about my husband or you would have quoted other people in the [never-Trump] group,” Conway snapped at Faulkner.

Faulker then asked Conway why Trump would risk alienating moderate voters by highlighting her husband’s group by publicly going after the group on Twitter, to which Conway replied that Trump “mostly” ignores the group.

“But he also wanted to expose a number of people in that group who act like they’re so dignified and holier than thou than everyone … nobody ever says what their track record is,” Conway said. “They’ve made tons of money in the campaigns.”

Watch: