Kellyanne Conway fumes after Fox News host asks about her husband’s anti-Trump group

Published

33 mins ago

on

During a segment with Kellyanne Conway on Fox News this Thursday, host Harris Faulkner brought up President Trump’s “pretty public battle” this week with a group of never-Trump Republicans — one of which includes her husband George Conway — in the wake of their attack ad targeting Trump’s response to the coronavirus. Faulkner also mentioned a recent Washington Post op-ed authored by George Conway where he warned that Trump’s “narcissism” is impeding his ability to carry out his duties as president.

Faulkner made sure to point out that she wasn’t trying to put Conway on the spot in regards to her husband.

“It certainly is about my husband or you would have quoted other people in the [never-Trump] group,” Conway snapped at Faulkner.

Faulker then asked Conway why Trump would risk alienating moderate voters by highlighting her husband’s group by publicly going after the group on Twitter, to which Conway replied that Trump “mostly” ignores the group.

“But he also wanted to expose a number of people in that group who act like they’re so dignified and holier than thou than everyone … nobody ever says what their track record is,” Conway said. “They’ve made tons of money in the campaigns.”

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Top prosecutor in Flynn case abruptly withdraws as Trump’s DOJ moves to drop charges

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Justice Department prosecutor Brandon Van Grack has withdrawn from his role on the case against former Director of National Security Michael Flynn, after the DOJ announced that they would no longer prosecute Flynn.

According to Axios, Van Grack did not provide a reason for his withdrawal.

He led a team of people that Flynn's attorneys said committed "prosecutorial misconduct."

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘catastrophic mishandling’ of the coronavirus crisis could cost Republicans their Senate majority

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Politically, a lot could happen between now and November. But Democratic strategists, in recent weeks, have been encouraged to see former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, leading in many polls. Moreover, they are hoping that if Biden performs well in November, there will be a down-ballot effect in key Senate races. Journalist Eric Lutz, this week in an article for Vanity Fair, explores the possibility that Trump’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic will help Democrats regain control of the U.S. Senate.

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr drops charges against Michael Flynn after he pleaded guilty

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr and the Justice Department have dropped all of the charges against former Director of National Intelligence Michael Flynn, despite his guilty plea. Flynn then moved to remove his guilty plea three years later, in Jan. 2020.

The Associated Press reported Thursday afternoon that according to court filings, the charges would be dropped.

https://twitter.com/jpaceDC/status/1258463595983245315

Unlike in tried cases, a future Justice Department could reignite the case against Flynn and try him for lying to the FBI.

