Kellyanne Conway suggests Joe Biden is picking a woman vice president to have sex with her

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday suggested that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is picking a woman vice president to have sex with her “like co-ed at the end of a frat party.”

During an appearance on Fox News, Conway was asked about the possibility that Biden could pick former National Security Adviser Susan Rice as his running mate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve seen the long short list of Joe Biden’s V.P. choices,” Conway said. “They all happen to be female. He sounds like co-ed at the end of a frat party…. ‘I need a woman!'”

“So now he has binders of women and he’s looking through,” she added. “And he’s got people like Sally Yates and Susan Rice on this list. And those who are two women who were very involved in the shenanigans that were happening in the days before [Trump took office]. She can’t be trusted and she’s proved that.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.