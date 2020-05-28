Quantcast
Connect with us

Kellyanne Conway voted by mail — before opposing it for other voters: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway said voting by mail should not be universal, adding that people should be willing to wait in lines to vote during a pandemic if they are willing to wait in hour-long lines at Georgetown Cupcake. People were swift to point out the flaws in her argument, including that cupcakes are not a constitutional right and that Georgetown Cupcake is actually not allowing people to stand in line right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there’s another problem. On Thursday, the Huffington Post reported that Conway herself voted by mail in the 2018 midterm elections.

“Conway was apparently unwilling to make that time commitment herself on Nov. 6, 2018, when she voted by mail, according to the Bergen County supervisor of elections,” reported S.V. Date and Roque Planas. “Conway, who with her husband continues to own a home in northern New Jersey, tried to draw a distinction between an absentee ballot and a mail ballot, although many states — including New Jersey ― have no such distinction and allow voters to cast ballots by mail without having to assert that they will be out of town.”

“That’s called an absentee ballot. One completes it and posts it by U.S. Mail,” Conway wrote in an email when HuffPost reporters reached out to her. “Don’t confuse it with a (non-absentee) ‘mail-in ballot’ to serve your purposes.”

Yesterday, it also emerged that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who has also echoed the White House’s opposition to mail-in ballots, voted by mail 11 times in the last decade. And Trump himself, meanwhile, has also cast a vote by mail in Florida — a state that allows anyone to do so with no excuse — even though he has repeatedly traveled to the state throughout his presidency.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Internet stunned as pro-Trump reporter uses White House briefing to suggest the president depose Joe Scarborough

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

At Thursday's White House briefing, OANN reporter Chanel Rion suggested to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany that President Donald Trump should welcome a defamation suit from MSNBC host and former congressman Joe Scarborough — so that Trump can depose him and further investigate the conspiracy theory that he murdered staffer Lori Klausutis.

Even McEnany herself seemed taken aback by the suggestion, saying "I have no further comments."

Holy Shit!

Here's OAN's Chanel Rion asking Kayleigh McEnany about the possibility of Trump deposing Joe Scarborough in a lawsuit to find out if the MSNBC host actually killed Lori Klausutis. pic.twitter.com/rDyQlpMnov

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump claims he had to vote by mail because he was busy at the White House — he was actually golfing in Florida

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

While pushing false conspiracy theories about mail voting, President Donald Trump has argued that he was allowed to vote by mail in Florida, because he was unable to vote in person. Like thousands of other claims made by the president, this one is simply not true.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany suggests Trump has never lied as she clashes with CNN’s Jim Acosta over Twitter’s fact-checking

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

During an exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta this Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested that Donald Trump has never intentionally lied during his tenure as president.

After discussing Trump's recent attacks on social media platforms for allegedly being biased against conservatives, McEnany called on Acosta, who asked her if she thinks Trump should be fact checked on Twitter.

"...especially this president, who has made so many false and misleading statements that has put fact checkers to work across the world," Acosta said, adding that the Trump administration is "trying to silence fact checking."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image