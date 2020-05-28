Kellyanne Conway voted by mail — before opposing it for other voters: report

On Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway said voting by mail should not be universal, adding that people should be willing to wait in lines to vote during a pandemic if they are willing to wait in hour-long lines at Georgetown Cupcake. People were swift to point out the flaws in her argument, including that cupcakes are not a constitutional right and that Georgetown Cupcake is actually not allowing people to stand in line right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there’s another problem. On Thursday, the Huffington Post reported that Conway herself voted by mail in the 2018 midterm elections.

“Conway was apparently unwilling to make that time commitment herself on Nov. 6, 2018, when she voted by mail, according to the Bergen County supervisor of elections,” reported S.V. Date and Roque Planas. “Conway, who with her husband continues to own a home in northern New Jersey, tried to draw a distinction between an absentee ballot and a mail ballot, although many states — including New Jersey ― have no such distinction and allow voters to cast ballots by mail without having to assert that they will be out of town.”

“That’s called an absentee ballot. One completes it and posts it by U.S. Mail,” Conway wrote in an email when HuffPost reporters reached out to her. “Don’t confuse it with a (non-absentee) ‘mail-in ballot’ to serve your purposes.”

Yesterday, it also emerged that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who has also echoed the White House’s opposition to mail-in ballots, voted by mail 11 times in the last decade. And Trump himself, meanwhile, has also cast a vote by mail in Florida — a state that allows anyone to do so with no excuse — even though he has repeatedly traveled to the state throughout his presidency.