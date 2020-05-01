Ken Ham’s ‘Creationist Netflix’ hilariously panned in brutal early review

Creationist Ken Ham, the mind behind the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter theme park, is getting into the video streaming market.
Patheos blogger Hemant Mehta recently signed up for Answers.TV, the official video streaming service of Ham’s Answers in Genesis organization.
In a hilarious review of the service, Mehta picks apart the bizarre programming on offer, including a show about a fundamentalist Christian college student forced to enter the “war zone” of an entry-level biology class that emphasized the teaching of Darwinian evolution, while another show invites viewers to consider how to combat “the homosexual war that has been thrust upon us.”
More disturbing than this, however, is the children’s programming that includes cartoons about Adam and Eve that inform young viewers that “brothers and sisters could marry, it’s true!”
“Somehow, Creationists made a streaming platform that offers new users a free trial, and even that’s not worth the cost,” writes Mehta. “If anything, the amount of misinformation you digest will take time and money to undo. For your sake, if you’re stuck at home right now and eager to watch new content, just bang your head into a wall and wait until you see stars. That would be a better use of your time that going through Creationist Netflix.”
Read the full review here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.