Ken Ham’s ‘Creationist Netflix’ hilariously panned in brutal early review

Creationist Ken Ham, the mind behind the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter theme park, is getting into the video streaming market.

Patheos blogger Hemant Mehta recently signed up for Answers.TV, the official video streaming service of Ham’s Answers in Genesis organization.

In a hilarious review of the service, Mehta picks apart the bizarre programming on offer, including a show about a fundamentalist Christian college student forced to enter the “war zone” of an entry-level biology class that emphasized the teaching of Darwinian evolution, while another show invites viewers to consider how to combat “the homosexual war that has been thrust upon us.”

More disturbing than this, however, is the children’s programming that includes cartoons about Adam and Eve that inform young viewers that “brothers and sisters could marry, it’s true!”

“Somehow, Creationists made a streaming platform that offers new users a free trial, and even that’s not worth the cost,” writes Mehta. “If anything, the amount of misinformation you digest will take time and money to undo. For your sake, if you’re stuck at home right now and eager to watch new content, just bang your head into a wall and wait until you see stars. That would be a better use of your time that going through Creationist Netflix.”

