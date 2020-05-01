Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in three weeks — dispelling rumors of his death: report
According to the Yonhap News Agency in Seoul, South Korea, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in nearly three weeks.
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days https://t.co/hr4x7meB8Y
— Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) May 1, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Kim’s lengthy absence from the public view, coupled with rumors that his health was in “grave danger” following a heart procedure, had led some to speculate that he might be dead or dying — something that was difficult to confirm or deny due to North Korea’s infamously secretive and propagandized environment.
No details about the nature of Kim’s public appearance have yet been released.
Report typos and corrections to: corre[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: