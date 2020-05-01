Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in three weeks — dispelling rumors of his death: report

According to the Yonhap News Agency in Seoul, South Korea, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in nearly three weeks.

Kim’s lengthy absence from the public view, coupled with rumors that his health was in “grave danger” following a heart procedure, had led some to speculate that he might be dead or dying — something that was difficult to confirm or deny due to North Korea’s infamously secretive and propagandized environment.

No details about the nature of Kim’s public appearance have yet been released.