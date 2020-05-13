Lawmaker slams Trump for creating coronavirus ‘confusion’ with ‘thinly veiled campaign rally’ in Pennsylvania

During a segment on CNN this Wednesday, Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) called on President Trump to cancel his planned visit to a medical facility in the state and go back to the White House to do his job, instead of partaking in a “thinly-veiled campaign stop in one of the most important battleground states come November.”

“This is not a time for campaigning,” Boyle said. “There will be plenty of time for that in the summer and the fall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The focus of a president right now should be solving this problem,” he continued. “In the United States we have more cases than every major European country combined. This has been an unmitigated disaster from this White House and a real absence of leadership, so I’m calling the president, cancel the visit tomorrow, don’t put other people at risk given how many people are involved in any presidential visit, and instead stay at home, do your job, get us closer to solving this unbelievable crisis.”

Watch: