Lawyer for George Floyd’s survivors calls for congressional action
MINNEAPOLIS — Three recent brutal deaths of black Americans — including George Floyd in Minneapolis — drove a new call Friday from civil rights lawyers for congressional action for greater police accountability.Benjamin Crump represents Floyd’s survivors as well as the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, a young man who was shot while jogging in Georgia. He and fellow attorney Lee Merritt called for justice for the two men, along with Breonna Taylor who was shot to death in her apartment in Louisville by police executing an aggressive no-knock search warrant in a drug investigation.They called on state A…
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot to Trump: ‘What I really want to say … begins with F and it ends with U’
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday ripped President Donald Trump, saying he’s fomenting violence and playing to racist urges for political gain in response to the killing of a black man by a Minneapolis police officer and subsequent rioting.Lightfoot’s comments were an apparent response to Trump tweeting a message that included “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” in reply to rioting in Minneapolis and elsewhere following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck while he was in custody. Lig... (more…)
Law enforcement files discredit Brian Kemp’s accusation that Democrats tried to hack the Georgia election
It was a stunning accusation: Two days before the 2018 election for Georgia governor, Republican Brian Kemp used his power as secretary of state to open an investigation into what he called a “failed hacking attempt” of voter registration systems involving the Democratic Party.
But newly released case files from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reveal that there was no such hacking attempt.
The evidence from the closed investigation indicates that Kemp’s office mistook planned security tests and a warning about potential election security holes for malicious hacking.
Kemp then wrongly accused his political opponents just before Election Day — a high-profile salvo that drew national media attention in one of the most closely watched races of 2018.
Brooklyn 88 Precinct ‘overrun’ — one night after Minneapolis police station was burned to the ground: report
Protesters have overrun a police station in New York City, according to a CNN law enforcement analyst.
"NYPD source informs me 88 Pct in Brooklyn just been overrun," former FBI Agent James Gagliano reported Friday evening.
"Police Commissioner Shea has called a Level 3 mobilization. Requires all special units respond and four cars from every command in the city to location," he explained.
He said 84 Precinct and Brooklyn North are also "under siege."
https://twitter.com/JamesAGagliano/status/1266546781569142784
Brooklyn 88 precinct overrun pic.twitter.com/rCyV41XKmN