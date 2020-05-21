Lawyers continue to come forward to say Republican’s key law professor misrepresented their words

When the Republicans needed a law professor to stand with them against the impeachment of Donald Trump, they employed Jonathan Turley to explain that the Democrats hadn’t met the burden to vote to impeach. There was a score of law professors who disagreed and had the citations to prove it.

Since then, Turley has come in conflict with other legal experts and scholars when it comes to his writing.

According to former ethics czar Walter Shaub, Turley five lawyers who have come forward to say that their words were “misrepresented” in his writing.

“At some point, he may have to admit to himself that he’s the problem,” said Shaub.

He also noted that Turley told him that he had added one of Shaub’s tweets to his blog when it was actually a quote from someone who summarized his tweet incorrectly.

Shaub said that he doesn’t expect a retraction or an apology to the lawyers that have been mischaracterized.

