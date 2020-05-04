Lebanon’s economic collapse: What happened?
Beirut (AFP) – Protest-hit Lebanon has approved an economic rescue plan and requested aid from the International Monetary Fund as it battles its worst financial crisis in decades.But how did Lebanon become one of the most indebted countries in the world? What’s the plan out of this quagmire, and how likely is it to work?How did we get here? – After the 1975-1990 civil war, Lebanon set about rebuilding, launching itself on a path of endless borrowing and ballooning debt.Successive governments focused on developing an economy built around services and tourism, and fuelled by foreign investment, …
World
Forty years on, Tito’s legacy still contentious
Belgrade (AFP) - A benevolent unifier or power-hungry dictator? On the 40th anniversary of his death, the legacy of the late Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito remains a subject of debate in the Balkan lands once united by his grip.Though coronavirus restrictions put on a damper on mass gatherings Monday, small groups of faithful devotees still paid tribute at various sites honouring Tito in the countries that emerged from Yugoslavia's bloody unravelling."If everything was as it should have been, now there would be a big gathering here. From Macedonia, Croatia, from the whole of ex-Yugoslavia," l... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Sorry, French press users — but study says you should filter your coffee
Coffee fuels early risers and night owls, and during coronavirus isolation many people are brewing their own drinks at home.A recent study shows only one problem with that: If you use a French press, you aren’t filtering your coffee well enough.“Our study provides strong and convincing evidence of a link between coffee brewing methods, heart attacks and longevity,” study author Dag S. Thelle, a professor at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, said in a press release. “Unfiltered coffee contains substances which increase blood cholesterol. Using a filter removes these and makes heart attacks ... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘Blowhard’ Trump now a laughingstock in China for ongoing coronavirus bumbling: report
According to a report from Politico, message boards in China are now littered with comments ridiculing Donald Trump for his widely-noted bumbling as he tries to rally the United States during the coronavirus pandemic that has stopped the country in its tracks by causing Americans to huddle in their homes while the economy crashes.
The report, by Politico's David Wertime, notes that Chinese citizens were incredulous when the president boasted "If we have between 100,000 and 200,000 [deaths]we all, together, have done a very good job.”