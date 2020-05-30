Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Liberal Redneck’ Trae Crowder slams ‘out of control’ Minneapolis cops for acting like ‘hitmen from gangster movies’

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Saturday, “Liberal Redneck” Trae Crowder posted a lengthy Facebook condemnation of police violence, slamming “out of control” cops and calling for justice.

“I got a question. How come nobody ever talks about how often Black people don’t riot?” said Crowder. “I mean, all the sh*t they put up with every day for generations without rioting? Meanwhile, a bunch of white people’s hockey team loses, they burn it all to the ground? … But you can only push people so far, and apparently, they draw the line at wanton public murder at the hands of the law. And I, for one, am not going to criticize that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As far as I’m concerned, the blame for what is happening in Minneapolis lies solely with the Minneapolis Police,” said Crowder. “To put simply, if you don’t want your town ripped apart by riots, then to paraphrase ’90s Jim Carrey, stop murdering people, assh*le! Shouldn’t be that hard. The rest of us seem to manage.”

“I can only think of two kinds of people who would murder someone in broad daylight in a public street: Cartoonish hitmen from gangster movies, and your average everyday American peace officer … for a cop, it’s Tuesday,” he continued. “They do it ’cause they know they can. Who’s gonna stop ’em? Nobody.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Liberal Redneck’ Trae Crowder slams ‘out of control’ Minneapolis cops for acting like ‘hitmen from gangster movies’

Published

1 min ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

On Saturday, "Liberal Redneck" Trae Crowder posted a lengthy Facebook condemnation of police violence, slamming "out of control" cops and calling for justice.

"I got a question. How come nobody ever talks about how often Black people don't riot?" said Crowder. "I mean, all the sh*t they put up with every day for generations without rioting? Meanwhile, a bunch of white people's hockey team loses, they burn it all to the ground? ... But you can only push people so far, and apparently, they draw the line at wanton public murder at the hands of the law. And I, for one, am not going to criticize that."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump opened the door for the deaths we’re seeing

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

Years before the nation's nursing homes experienced a heavy COVID-19 death toll, the Trump administration rolled back the federal rules and regulations put in place by the Obama administration aimed at improving infection control in these kinds of facilities.

This article first appeared in Salon

In an October 2016 edition of the Federal Register, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services published rules and regulations requiring long term care facilities "to develop an Infection Prevention and Control Program that includes an Antibiotic Stewardship Program and designate at least one Infection Preventionist"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

We are reaping what Trump has sown

Published

39 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

I have covered (and at times participated in) a number of heated protests. I've covered raucous demonstrations in Hong Kong and Mexico. I was at the infamous "Battle of Miami" at the 2003 FTAA summit and the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York. I saw the LAPD violently suppress protests against the Iraq war. I covered the Occupy movement in three different cities.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image