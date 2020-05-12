‘Like death’ – how ‘Thrilla in Manila’ changed Ali, Frazier forever
When Muhammad Ali survived 14 brutal rounds with Joe Frazier in the ‘Thrilla in Manila’ 45 years ago, it wrote a page in boxing folklore but left both men forever diminished.
Fought in the Philippines’ stifling daytime heat, with barely functioning air conditioning, Frazier was beaten nearly blind and Ali was on the verge of surrender.
In the end, it was Frazier’s trainer who threw in the towel to hand Ali victory on October 1, 1975, settling their head-to-head 2-1. But the fight came at a cost to both men.
“Ali and Frazier would never be the same again, after pouring and spending practically all their power and durability in Manila,” said Recah Trinidad, a Philippine boxing columnist.
“The fighters went to destroy, not merely to outfight each other,” he added.
Ali, who had beaten George Foreman in the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ in Zaire a year earlier, came into the fight at 33, his best years well behind him.
They battled inside the 25,000-seat Araneta Coliseum with such ferocity that spectators including Imelda Marcos, wife of then-Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, were spattered with blood.
“It was like death. Closest thing to dyin’ that I know of,” Ali later said of the bout.
Ali set an acrimonious tone in the weeks leading to the fight, enraging Frazier, 31, by likening him to a giant ape.
“It’s gonna be a thrilla, and a chilla, and a killa, when I get the gorilla in Manila,” Ali boasted, coining the nickname that still resonates today.
On fight day the momentum swung back and forth between the men, who were in their third and final match-up.
– ‘Brutal beatdown’ –
The fight in the tropics was staged in the daytime to suit US television audiences, but the crowd and TV lights overwhelmed the air-conditioning.
“At 125 degrees — we were fighting each other (as well as) against the heat,” Frazier said in the 2008 documentary “Thrilla in Manila”.
Ali’s blows had swollen Frazier’s right eye nearly shut, and he was nearly blind in his left due to a training injury.
His face soaked in blood, Frazier argued with his trainer Eddie Futch to let him come out for the 15th round, but Futch stopped the fight.
Later, it was revealed that Ali himself wanted to quit.
His biographer Thomas Hauser told the 2008 documentary that at the end of the round an Ali cornerman heard the champion telling trainer Angelo Dundee to “cut ’em (gloves) off”.
“Round 14 was the closest I’ve seen somebody come to killing somebody,” Ali’s fight doctor Ferdie Pacheco told the documentary makers.
But after the Thrilla, “both men were never the same again”, said Nick Giongco, a sports analyst at the Manila Bulletin.
He said that although Ali would defend his world title a further six times, and regain it in a rematch after losing to Leon Spinks in 1978, the self-styled “Greatest of All Time” never fully recovered from the “brutal beatdown” Frazier had inflicted.
Ali would finally hang up his gloves in 1981 aged 39, following consecutive losses to Larry Holmes and Trevor Berbick. He retired with a win-loss record of 56-5.
The “Louisville Lip” died nearly four years ago after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
“Smokin’ Joe” (32-4-1) fought only twice more after the Manila epic, being stopped by Foreman for a second time in 1976 before coming out of retirement five years later to draw with the unheralded Floyd Cummings over 10 rounds. Frazier died in 2011.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Rights groups work to stop ‘unnecessary and potentially disenfranchising purges’ of voter rolls in Pennsylvania
"We want to ensure eligible voters and election integrity are protected."
American civil rights groups on Monday moved to intervene in a lawsuit filed by the right-wing activist group Judicial Watch that critics warn could result in "the unnecessary and potentially disenfranchising purges" of voter rolls in three Pennsylvania counties ahead of the November elections.
In the April 28 suit, Judicial Watch v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (pdf), the right-wing organization accused election officials in the commonwealth and Bucks, Chester, and Delaware Counties of failing to make reasonable efforts to remove ineligible voters from their rolls as is required by the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA).
‘Why me, specifically?’ Says Asian-American reporter after Trump tells her to ‘ask China’ about testing
President Donald Trump on Monday abruptly fled the podium and concluded a coronavirus press conference in the White House Rose Garden after making racist comments to one reporter and refusing to answer another.
Trump told CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang to "ask China" about testing after Jiang asked if a focus on which country was doing more testing was inappropriate at a time when thousands of Americans are dying of the disease.
"Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?" replied Jiang, who was born in China but raised in West Virginia "That I should ask China?"
2020 Election
Red states expand voting by mail — ignoring Trump and right-wing think tanks
On April 23, during the same week that Kentucky’s Republican secretary of state said he was contemplating a “significant expansion” of vote by mail, the Public Interest Legal Foundation emailed one of his employees under the subject line “28 MILLION ballots lost.”
“Putting the election in the hands of the United States Postal Service would be a catastrophe,” wrote J. Christian Adams, president of PILF, a conservative organization that has long complained about voter fraud. His missive contended, with scant evidence, that “twice as many” mailed ballots “disappeared” in the 2016 presidential election than made up the margin of votes between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.