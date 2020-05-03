‘Lincoln was assassinated’: Disgust follows Trump’s claim he is treated ‘worse than Lincoln’

Sitting in front of the legendary statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump ranted about how he is treated by the press, saying that he’s treated worse than Lincoln. The question he was responding to was about being more bipartisan.

“They always said nobody got treated worse than Lincoln, I believe I am treated worse,” he said.

The president said in front of the Lincoln Memorial that he thinks he’s been treated worse than Lincoln. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 4, 2020

The Lincoln Memorial is one of the nation’s most hallowed sites. It honors the president who freed slaves and united the country, and was host to civil rights history. Tonight Trump is staging a “big show” inside the memorial and complaining he’s treated worse than Lincoln. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 4, 2020

Lincoln was assassinated on April 15, 1865. Trump may feel like he’s being shot at by the press, but he’s still very much alive.

Twitter responded to the comments with eye-rolling fact-checks and disgust.

You can see the comments here:

In case anyone’s wondering, the President just said he’s been treated worse than Lincoln while sitting at the Lincoln memorial. This was in response to a questioner who pleaded with him to be less divisive. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 4, 2020

An elementary school teacher who tells him that she really supports him and prays for him asks him to stop being a bully and stop rambling and to let go of his negative behaviors. Trump replies by saying he’s been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln. I am not making this up. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 4, 2020

Trump: “They always said Lincoln. Nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.” Lincoln was assassinated, but that’s nothing compared to Trump having to answer questions from reporters. – #TrumpTownHall at the Lincoln Memorial pic.twitter.com/UFq0SNX1zq — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 4, 2020

Oh how I wish he would be treated worse than Lincoln… "but I don't say that." https://t.co/DAZKhfkXpP — Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) May 4, 2020

Trump doing a Fox News propaganda townhall at the Lincoln Memorial as he complains about being treated worse than President Lincoln, who was literally assassinated after saving the Union and freeing the slaves, is actually not that surprising because Trump does this all the time. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 4, 2020

Trump, sitting at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial, claims he's been treated "worse" than Lincoln, who was shot in the head and killed while in office. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 4, 2020

Desecrating the honor and sanctity of the Lincoln Memorial for a lousy #TrumpTownHall is one thing. Saying that you were treated worse than Lincoln, who was shot in the head, is peak pity-party insanity. https://t.co/OUMAvwOnE7 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 4, 2020

Nothing speaks to Fox News' failure to even pretend to be a credible "news source" more than hearing to Donald Trump claim he's been treated worse than Lincoln and not asking a follow-up on that one. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 4, 2020

Someone should put together clips of past reporters badgering presidents — Dan Rather tearing into Nixon, Sam Donaldson barking at Reagan, Helen Thomas doggedly going after Clinton, etc. etc. The idea that Trump is being treated worse than them is ludicrous. Or Lincoln? Jesus. https://t.co/f6jrWZq6K6 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 4, 2020

In front of the Lincoln Memorial, Trump said that he has been treated worse than Lincoln. Lincoln plans on releasing a statement as soon as he recovers from being shot in the head. — Meredith (@meralee727) May 4, 2020

Bad: The President believes Lincoln got better treatment than him. Worse: I’m not certain the President actually knows how Lincoln’s presidency ended. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) May 4, 2020

