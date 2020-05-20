Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham caves to pressure from Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will seek unusually broad powers to subpoena over any individual named in the Department of Justice’s internal review of a secret FBI surveillance warrant over a former staffer of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Graham, who said he will call the vote June 4, on Tuesday received the public backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Senate Republicans are taking steps to issue new subpoenas to a wide variety of Obama administration officials . . . The American people deserve answers about how such abuses could happen, and we intend to get those answers,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

Though committee probes typically hone in on only a few subjects, the motion would give Graham sweeping subpoena powers to summon documents and testimony from dozens of current and former officials, fueling an investigation which could easily carry through to Election Day.

Such a prospect would no doubt please Trump, who has repeatedly pressured his Republican allies in Congress to investigate Obama-era officials. The president has increasingly pushed a baseless conspiracy theory against Obama, who he alleges has committed some sort of unspecified crime. However, Trump was unable to explain the alleged crime despite the repeated attempts of at least one friendly Fox host who agreed that Obamagate was a big “scandal.”

Possible subpoena targets include some of Trump’s most frequent targets of derision, such as former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former FBI agents Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, former national security adviser Susan Rice, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former FBI Director James Comey are also said to be within scope.

Graham could also call Attorney General William Barr, a reputed Trump loyalist whose testimony would likely be aimed to impugn the Obama-era officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his allies have long clamored for Graham to leverage his committee powers to launch a retaliatory probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, which they have labeled not only a “hoax” but a “witch hunt.” And former special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report did not let the president off the hook, identifying at least ten instances of possible obstruction by the president.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s 20-month probe of the process behind Page’s FISA warrant — a controversial program incepted as a tool in the war on terror and typically shrouded in secrecy — found instances of misconduct and noncompliance among FBI officials and several “apparent errors or inadequately supported facts.”

However, Horowitz also concluded that the FBI was justified in launching the investigation and found no evidence that the agency had spied on the Trump campaign, an accusation which the president levels to this day. Barr quickly took to the president’s defense, criticizing the findings.

ADVERTISEMENT

More recently, Trump has increased pressure on GOP leadership to open the throttle on an investigation into the Obama administration, a transparent effort to justify his baseless “Obamagate” accusations.

“Mitch, I love you, but this is 100% true. Time is running out. Get tough and move quickly, or it will be too late. The Dems are vicious, but got caught. They MUST pay a big price for what they have done to our Country. Don’t let them get away with this!” Trump tweeted over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the Page warrant, the subpoenas would also apply to events related to the January 2017 FBI interview of Trump’s first national security adviser Mike Flynn, a former Trump campaign advisor and registered foreign agent for Turkey who twice pleaded guilty in a federal court to lying to the FBI about his contacts with former Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

Flynn later accused the FBI of “egregious misconduct,” and this month Attorney General William Barr asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal case against him.

Graham pushed back on the president’s demand that he subpoena former President Barack Obama just last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think that’s even possible,” Graham warned. “Be careful what you wish for.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Leaked documents show how Trump White House ‘muzzled’ the CDC’s early COVID-19 warnings

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

New documents obtained by CNN show how the Trump White House shut down the Centers for Disease Control's early attempts to sound the alarm about COVID-19's spread throughout the United States.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Morning Joe panelists examine ‘deep panic’ in Trump’s re-election campaign

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and John Heilemann agreed President Donald Trump was in a "bad place" politically, six months out from Election Day.

The "Morning Joe" host said the president's support from seniors has been wiped out by the coronavirus crisis, and Scarborough said the campaign was spending money in some reliable Trump strongholds -- which he said was a bad sign for his re-election chances.

"Time to look at your operation and see how you got in such bad shape in May, or start looking at yourself and asking why you keep inflicting damage on your own campaign," Scarborough said. "Insulting women, insulting doctors, the medical community. Donald, the conspiracy theories, they're not working."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Colorado man shoots Waffle House cook who asked him to wear a face mask

Published

54 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

A Colorado man shot a Waffle House worker who asked him to wear a face mask inside the restaurant.

Kelvin Watson was arrested and charged with attempted murder after the violent dispute last Thursday at the Aurora eatery, where employees told police a waitress had asked the man to wear a mask to place a carry-out order, reported KDVR-TV.

The 27-year-old Watson allegedly returned with a mask, which he still was not wearing, and placed a small gun on the counter after he was asked again to wear the face covering.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image