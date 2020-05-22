Lindsey Graham’s own words get thrown back in his face in new anti-Trump attack ad
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is getting hit with a new attack ad that throws the senator’s own words back in his face.
The ad, which was produced by a super PAC called “Lindsey Must Go,” shows all the times that Graham attacked President Donald Trump before abruptly changing to becoming a major supporter of the president.
“I think he’s a kook,” Graham says at the start of the ad. “I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office.”
The ad then cuts to Graham at a Trump rally repeatedly thanking Trump for being “a damn good president.”
Other choice cuts include Graham called Trump a “jackass” who says “one dumb thing after another,” before cutting to a clip in 2018 of Graham saying Trump “deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”
“Honestly, they’re both terrible,” the ad says of the two versions of Graham. “But the new Lindsey stands for nothing but his reelection… This November, vote him out.”
‘There will be no Nov. 3 election’: Michael Moore predicts chaos heading into 2020 voting
Michael Moore is growing concerned there won't be an election this year.
The documentary filmmaker famously predicted President Donald Trump would win the 2016 presidential election, but he's not quite as confident in his chances this time -- assuming ballots are cast in November, reported Vanity Fair.
“There will be no Nov. 3 3 election if things keep going the way they’re going right now,” Moore told the magazine. “I think he would have figured out a way, even without the coronavirus, but this is a gift to him because I think he never really intended on leaving in the first place. He admires dictators, he admires strongmen -- wishes he was one. I think the writing is on the wall right now that he is in deep electoral trouble.”
Buckle up: How ‘Bush’s Brain’ and Trump’s ego are going to ride Brad Parscale’s Death Star into November
The New York Times has reported that Trump has been getting so angry at the decaying poll numbers that he yelled at campaign manager Brad Parscale and threatened to sue him during a heated phone call. (Parscale reportedly replied, "I love you too," and flew up to Washingon right away to mend fences.)