Local TV reporter flees a Trump supporter invading his personal space during pandemic: ‘Can you back away?’

1 min ago

Reporter Kevin Vesey reported on anti-lockdown protests in Commack, New York for News 12 Long Island on Thursday.

“I’ll probably never forget what happened today,” Vesey posted on Twitter.

“I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic,” he explained.

The video showed a man with a Trump T-shirt and a “Make NY Great Again Sign” who tried to prevent him from filing his report.

“I think you need to back away from me,” the reporter said.

“No, I got hydroxychloroquine, I’m fine,” he replied.

“I’m just standing here, this guy will not get away from me,” he said as a police officer looked on.

“Can you back away?” he pleaded.

“No,” the man repeated.

