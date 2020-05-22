London to Latin America: Pompeo secretly using government trips to meet wealthy donors for potential 2024 run: report
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has secretly been using government trips around the world and at home to court wealthy potential donors, both as he considered a run for the Senate last year and early this year, and as he lays the groundwork for a run for the White House in 2024.
During trips paid for by U.S. taxpayers including travel via federal government planes the Secretary of State has been meeting with prominent Republican donors who can greatly help him on the road to the White House.
From London to Latin America, and from Florida to Kansas, the Secretary has been holding secret meetings that are quietly kept off his official calendar, The New York Times reports.
One such meeting took place aboard a federal government aircraft as Pompeo headed to Kansas, presumably to test the waters for a Senate run he later decided against. That on-board meeting was with Charles Koch, the billionaire who was once half of the infamous Koch Brothers team who hijacked the nascent Tea Party and – intentionally or not – turned it into a racist money-grubbing machine.
Pompeo “has chosen not to disclose certain meetings that appeared to be linked to those plans while on taxpayer-funded trips. The exact number of the meetings is unclear, though there is a pattern of activity.”
Critics are outraged.
“It’s becoming increasingly clear that Secretary Pompeo is using the State Department to support his political career, and is using the position of secretary of state to collect a Rolodex of powerful people to support him for whatever venture he sees next,” Austin Evers, executive director of the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, told The Times. Evers worked at the State Department during the Obama administration.
Pompeo is now the subject of several scandals and investigations that exploded since he asked President Donald Trump to fire the State Dept. Inspector General (Steve Linick was fired late Friday night.)
NBC News reported earlier this week on Pompeo’s secret – and also off-calendar – “Madison Dinners,” about two dozen cocktail and dinner evenings at the State Dept. complete with harpists, photos by the fire, museum tours, and parting gifts. Pompeo and his wife hosted the evenings for hundreds of invited guests, far more wealthy potential donors than diplomats. Taxpayers picked up the tab and Mrs. Pompeo picked up and kept all the details of their wealthy guests.
Before he was fired the Inspector General reportedly was looking into misuse of federal assets, including using a federal government employee to walk his dog, pick up his dry cleaning, and make dinner reservations.
Another investigation involves possibly illegal arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
It’s unclear if any of those investigations will be completed while Trump remains president.
Trump’s former wife is sharing tips on how to fight COVID-19 with the White House: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, one of Donald Trump's former wives is talking with friends and associates about the coronavirus pandemic and passing along her findings to the White House.
The report notes that the White House set up a COVID-19 tip line and former Trump wife Marla Maples has been taking advantage of it.
"During the pandemic, Marla Maples, an actress and the president’s second wife, has stayed in touch with a coterie of friends and informal advisers, with whom she has traded tidbits and medical advice on how to combat the virus. In recent weeks, she has quietly transmitted some of those ideas to the Trump White House, in an effort to get them in front of the president—her ex-husband—and senior staffers, two Trump administration officials familiar with the outreach," the Beast reports.
Gobble gobble: Pac-Man turns 40
Forty years ago, a new video game featuring a bright yellow, dot-chomping, ghost-dodging character called Pac-Man appeared in Tokyo. It would become the most successful arcade game of all time.
The hero -- shaped like a mouth opening and closing -- races around a maze noisily gobbling dots and occasionally fruit for extra points, all the while avoiding four cunning ghosts named Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde.
As every Pac-Man player knows, the greatest joy comes from turning the tables by munching a power pellet, sending the ghosts fleeing in all directions as they suddenly become edible themselves.
What’s Bill Barr hiding in the Mueller report? It could be Trump’s false statements under oath
The court was considering a House Judiciary Committee request for grand jury materials that the DOJ had redacted from the published report. House lawyers argued the materials are relevant to pending impeachment proceedings against President Trump involving obstruction of justice.