Loneliness vs. safety: The dilemma of nursing homes during coronavirus lockdowns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rosalyn Kane spends her days reading book after book in her apartment at The Palace at Coral Gables, an independent living facility. She hasn’t had a face-to-face conversation with her daughters in two months, nor has she eaten a meal with her friends. She worries about getting the new coronavirus, but she wants a social life again.“It’s been hard,” Kane said. “It’s been two months but it seems a lot longer to us.”Over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that extends the ban on visitors to long-term care facilities in the state for another 6…
Virus-isolated silver surfers ride a new tech wave
Before entering coronavirus lockdown with the rest of Britain in March, 73-year-old Pamela Cox had never shopped or banked online. Zoom was something you did with a camera lens.
Now the retiree is one of many in her generation finding a new IT proficiency later in life, one of the few positives to come out of the deadly pandemic as much of the world starts to scale back restrictions.
Last Friday, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, Cox's neighbors in northwest England organized a socially distanced tea party on their road via a newly created WhatsApp group.
From hospital to home, on the virus front line with medics around the world
From the hospital ward and the distress of patients dying, to the home front full of fear of infecting their own families, medical workers face gut-wrenching daily decisions more than ever in the fight against the coronavirus.
AFPTV journalists followed doctors, nurses, ambulance staff and caregivers on the front line of the virus in Paris, Beirut, Stockholm, Sao Paulo, Los Angeles, Dakar and Daegu at the end of April.
Here are snapshots of four of them in action:
- An intern, near Paris -
Soon after Axel Hirwe's shift begins at 8:30 am, an alarm goes off in the intensive care unit at Argenteuil hospital, 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Paris.
‘Still learning’: Experts and survivors discover Covid-19’s lingering effects
An angelic voice singing “Hallelujah” echoes off the stately stone and brick canyons of a narrow Montmartre street.
Still struggling with Covid-19 complications two months after falling ill, Parisian soprano Veronica Antonelli wanted the impromptu performance from her third-floor balcony to project hope. Hours earlier, her doctor had delivered troubling news: The lung scarring that sometimes makes her too tired to sing may last for months. Or maybe years.