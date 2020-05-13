Looking for good books to read? Here are one book critic’s recent favorites
If you own a book, you are never alone.Reading has taken on a different meaning for a lot of us these days; it’s how we leave our homes while staying rooted in our armchairs, how we travel, how we meet new people and spend time in intimate connection with others. (Introverts, I suspect, have fared a little better during lockdown than our more gregarious counterparts. A quiet, unassuming cheer to all of us.)For the past few years, I’ve offered a review roundup of new books in late spring, to kick off Summer Book Bingo, presented by Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures, and to cele…
People have been trying to write the obituary on drive-in movie theaters for decades.The decidedly American bastions of family fun, high school hijinks, classic car culture and late-night double features have greatly waned in popularity over the last 50 years.The number of theaters operating in the U.S., according to statistics kept at www.driveinmovie.com, has plummeted more than 90%, reportedly going from 4,100-plus during the drive-in theater’s late-1950s heyday down to around 330 now.Yet, something unexpected is happening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic:The drive-in theater is mak... (more…)
MINNEAPOLIS — Sequestered in the Twin Cities after Hollywood shut down, charismatic actor Ernie Hudson sometimes dons his old “Ghostbusters” jumpsuit and records messages to cheer up fans. Or he may sing happy birthday to a kid stricken with cancer.Hudson is doing his part to bring light and joy to the populace during the pandemic.“I’m thankful that we’re OK, but I really feel for people and what they’re going through,” Hudson said. “If you do get the virus, are you going to be hit with a crazy bill? And if you’re already in financial crisis, is the bill still going up? It’s a rough time with ... (more…)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rosalyn Kane spends her days reading book after book in her apartment at The Palace at Coral Gables, an independent living facility. She hasn’t had a face-to-face conversation with her daughters in two months, nor has she eaten a meal with her friends. She worries about getting the new coronavirus, but she wants a social life again.“It’s been hard,” Kane said. “It’s been two months but it seems a lot longer to us.”Over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that extends the ban on visitors to long-term care facilities in the state for another 6... (more…)