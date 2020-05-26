‘Lot of scam artists in the water’: CNN financial expert gives tips for surviving the COVID-19 economy

A financial expert on Tuesday gave CNN viewers a crash course in how to handle their personal finances in the middle of the COVID-19 economy.
In an interview with host John Berman, HerMoney.com CEO Jean Chatzky warned that many scammers right now are trying to take advantage of people’s dire credit situations caused by the COVID-19 recession.
“Right now we have seen a lot of scam artists in the water,” she said. “We want to make sure that we… are taking care of handling your situation well.”
She said that the best way to avoid getting into a desperate situation is maintaining a high credit score, and she said that people should make sure to use all their credit cards for at least one purchase a month, as credit card companies are now enacting stricter credit limits on cards that are rarely used.
Chatzky also advised people who are hunkering down and not making any major purchases during the pandemic to freeze their credit.
“It is a great move to protect yourself against identity theft,” she said. “We have got a step-by-step guide on how to do it at HerMoney.com, but it is really easy, get in touch with the credit bureaus, say you want to freeze online or on the phone, and you don’t have to worry about somebody else taking out credit in your name.”
Watch the video below.
Reporting on the decision by officials in the state of Alabama to move toward fully re-open despite the rising tide of COVID-19 infections, CNN sent cameras down to a beach in the state where crowds packed the sand over the Memorial Day weekend and many beachgoers they interviewed were dismissive of the possibility they could become infected by the deadly virus.
Reporting from the state, CNN's Gary Tuchman noted, "Social distancing is the state's rule, but that effort has often been an exercise in futility at the beaches and bars on Memorial day week as people come back to party. At this restaurant in Gulf Shores, Alabama, many wonder why it took this long to open."
The coronavirus pandemic could trigger widespread blackouts this summer as millions of workers stay home cranking their air conditioners.
Overall energy usage has plummeted since the coronavirus disrupted daily life, the power infrastructure in residential areas is set up to accommodate heavy use in the early mornings and evenings, and slow down during the day, reported The Daily Beast.
“The fact that Lower Manhattan is using less power is not going to help to deliver power to people in Queens, many of whom for health reasons may be intolerant to high temperatures, and whose buildings are connected to a very old transmission line with limited margins to carry extra power,” said Yury Dvorkin, assistant professor at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering. “What's going to happen this summer, if we have stay-at-home orders, if we have consumption which the grid was not designed to accommodate, it will push the system to its limits.”
A video posted on social media this week shows a police officer keeping his knee planted on the neck of a black man who pleaded that he couldn't breathe and subsequently died shortly afterward.
CBS News reports that police in Minneapolis on Monday responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.
"Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence," the Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement. "Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car."