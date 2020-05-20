Quantcast
Connect with us

Police officer: It’s ‘unfortunate’ not all Black people were killed by coronavirus

Published

2 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, The Olympian reported that a police officer in Kaplan, Louisiana was terminated after a racist social media comment.

During a live stream of a COVID-19 press conference by Gov. John Bel Edwards, another commenter wrote, “virus that was created to kill all the BLACKS is death.” In response, Ofc. Steven Aucoin wrote “Well it didn’t work … how unfortunate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Kaplan Police Department confirmed officer Steven Aucoin’s firing in a Facebook post on May 15, saying it was ‘aware of the situation’ and dismissed Aucoin after an investigation into comments the officer made online just hours earlier,” reported Tanasia Kenney. The department issued a statement saying, “Chief [Joshua] Hardy and the Kaplan Police Department would like to apologize for this matter.”

Some residents of Kaplan defended Aucoin, with firefighter Joshua Brothers telling a local news station, “The newest update that Facebook does, it doesn’t put the comments in consecutive order like it used to. It’s not a timeline thing. Relevant newer comments might be above. Some comments aren’t listed at all.”

However, according to The Olympian, Aucoin has a history of racist posts, at one point writing, “I can’t wait until the next part of the plan is implemented and they see what’s in store for their kind.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Louisiana police officer fired after posting it’s ‘unfortunate’ not all Black people were killed by coronavirus

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Olympian reported that a police officer in Kaplan, Louisiana was terminated after a racist social media comment.

During a live stream of a COVID-19 press conference by Gov. John Bel Edwards, another commenter wrote, "virus that was created to kill all the BLACKS is death." In response, Ofc. Steven Aucoin wrote "Well it didn't work ... how unfortunate."

"The Kaplan Police Department confirmed officer Steven Aucoin’s firing in a Facebook post on May 15, saying it was 'aware of the situation' and dismissed Aucoin after an investigation into comments the officer made online just hours earlier," reported Tanasia Kenney. The department issued a statement saying, "Chief [Joshua] Hardy and the Kaplan Police Department would like to apologize for this matter."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump mocked after saying he’ll stop taking hydroxychloroquine in two days

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he would finish his hydroxycholoroquine regimen in two days — bringing an end to a prophylactic treatment that is not backed by medical evidence.

Commenters on social media pocked the president at the news.

He also said he took "an original dose" of azithromycin as a preventative. But "you don't have to take it simultaneously". Because, apparently one dose of antibiotics is how it works nowadays.

— Bill McCarty (@billyboy14) May 20, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Federal Reserve warns ‘substantial likelihood’ new waves of coronavirus could lead to ‘protracted’ recession

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wedneseay, Politico reported that the Federal Reserve is warning there is a "substantial likelihood" that new outbreaks of coronavirus could trigger additional drops in economic activity, leading to a "protracted" economic downturn. The warning comes from the minutes of a policy meeting the central bank held in April.

"The document underscores that Fed officials are highly unsure about how the U.S. economy will fare, citing an 'extraordinary amount of uncertainty and considerable risks' over the next year or two," reported Victoria Guida. "They pointed to 'several alternative scenarios … that all seemed about equally likely.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image