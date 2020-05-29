Machete-wielding sex burglar cleared after Aussie fantasy goes wrong
A knife-toting Australian hired to break into another man’s home, tie him up and stroke him with a broom has been cleared of intimidation after accidentally entering the wrong house.
Sydney man Terrence Leroy and an associate turned up at a rural home on a quiet Sunday morning last July armed and ready to carry out a sexual fantasy organized on Facebook.
The unsuspecting resident initially mistook the intruders for a friend who had come over to make coffee and said: “Bugger off, it’s too early”.
When the men said their intended role-player’s name, the startled resident turned on the light and found them holding large knives next to his bed.
After realizing he was not the willing participant, one of the pair apologized and shook the man’s hand before leaving, according to court documents published earlier this month.
During the trial Leroy’s lawyer argued that there was no intention to intimidate the stranger.
“It was a commercial agreement to tie up and stroke a semi-naked man in his underpants with a broom,” the lawyer said.
After excusing themselves, the pair — along with a driver — then headed to the correct address.
But instead of a kinky encounter, the client reportedly prepared a breakfast and Leroy fell asleep on the couch.
Shortly afterwards, police arrived.
Judge Sean Grant said he was satisfied Leroy — who was to be paid Aus$5,000 (US$3,323) if it was “really good” — mixed-up the address.
“They carried the machetes either as a prop or something to use in that fantasy,” Grant said.
“The fantasy was unscripted and there was discretion as to how it would be carried out.”
Leroy was found not guilty of all charges.
After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal victims fall prey to virus
Victims of a horrifying 1984 gas leak in the Indian city of Bhopal, who have long suffered the debilitating fallout of the world's worst industrial disaster, are now dying from coronavirus, with relatives and activists accusing the government of abandoning them and withholding treatment.
Toxic methyl isocyanate released from the Union Carbide pesticide factory killed 3,500 people in the central Indian city immediately and 25,000 more in the years that followed.
Now its victims make up a significant proportion of coronavirus fatalities in Bhopal -- at least 20 out of 45, according to government data, while activists say 37 of the dead suffered illnesses related to the leak.
George Floyd and ex-officer Derek Chauvin worked security at same nightclub
George Floyd and the police officer who kneeled on his neck until he died both worked security for the same south Minneapolis dance club.
The 46-year-old Floyd and former officer Derek Chauvin overlapped shifts at the El Nuevo Rodeo club on Lake Street up until the end of last year, reported KSTP-TV.
"Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open," said Maya Santamaria, who owned the building for two decades but recently sold the venue. "They were working together at the same time, it's just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside."
Brazil sees record number of COVID-19 cases, more than 1,000 deaths in 24 hours
Brazil registered a new record in Covid-19 cases and more than 1,000 dead in a 24-hour period, according to official figures released on Thursday.
The South American country has the world's second highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases — 438,238 — after the United States.
According to Health Ministry data, 26,417 new cases were confirmed in a 24 hour-period ending late Thursday.
In that same period Brazil experienced its third highest number of virus deaths since the start of the pandemic: 1,156, bringing the total death toll to 26,754, the sixth highest in the world.