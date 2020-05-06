‘Madness’: Lifelong conservative blisters right wingers’ new crusade against public safety

Charlie Sykes, who for decades was a right-wing talk radio show host in Wisconsin, is taking many of his former allies to task for their crusade against public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a column at The Bulwark entitled “A Pandemic of Madness,” Sykes calls out protesters and Fox News hosts who are urging people to rebel against wearing face masks and social distancing during a pandemic that so far has killed more than 71,000 Americans in less than two months.
“The mood has been set from the top, as Trump has pivoted,” Sykes writes. “The result is a pandemic of confusion and madness, where mixed signals, conspiracy theories, paranoia, and tribal loyalties clash with common sense medical practices.”
He then details how anti-face mask activism has taken off like wildfire throughout the country.
“In Stillwater, Oklahoma, city officials had to quickly back off an order requiring the wearing of face masks, after threats of violence against employees of private firms who tried to enforce it,” Sykes writes. “Ohio also had to back off a similar mask order after pushback as well.”
He also singles out Fox News host Laura Ingraham for turning public safety into a culture war.
“Fox News hosts kept up the drumbeat,” he writes. “While Sean Hannity came out against armed protests, Laura Ingraham continues to disseminate bogus death counts, peddle her favorite malaria-drug, and criticize ‘social distancing.'”
Read the whole story here.
