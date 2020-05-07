Madonna says she has had COVID-19
Madonna said Thursday she has had the coronavirus and that it was why she had to cancel a concert in Paris in February, though she is not currently sick.
The “Queen of Pop” said she had tested positive for antibodies which may mean she had has COVID-19.
“I am not currently sick,” she told her 15 million followers on Instagram.
“When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you had the virus, which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over seven weeks ago along with many other artists in my show,” she said.
The 61-year-old star only played a single night at the Grand Rex on February 22 before calling off the next show, citing “ongoing injuries”.
She later called off two further Paris concerts — the last in her Madame X world tour — after French authorities banned large gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of the virus in early March.
“At the time we all thought we had a bad flu,” Madonna wrote in her post.
“Thank God we are all healthy and well now,” she added.
Scientists are skeptical about the accuracy of many antibody tests which claim to show a person has had virus.
Some warned that even those tests that meet the US government’s informal standards may produce false positives.
The singer revealed she had the virus after sharing an article about her donating $1.1 million (one million euros) towards research to find a vaccine for the coronavirus.
China exports see surprise 3.5 percent jump in April, imports fall
China's exports saw a shock 3.5 percent rise in April despite the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Thursday, partly due to rising medical exports.
But analysts warned of weakness ahead as key markets suffer downturns, as well as the brewing threat of a renewed trade war with the United States.
Imports fell 14.2 percent on-year, a steeper drop than last month, according to the Customs Administration.
A forecast of analysts by Bloomberg had predicted an 11 percent dive in exports and a 10 percent plunge in imports.
‘We’re on our own’: CNN national security expert stunned that Trump is ‘walking away from this pandemic’
A CNN national security analyst on Thursday offered a startling assessment of the Trump administration's new plan for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juliette Kayyem, the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Intergovernmental Affairs for President Barack Obama, said that President Donald Trump has been signaling in recent days that he's finished trying to stop the virus from spreading across the country.
"They are walking away from this pandemic," she said. "'Victory,' 'mission accomplished,' call it what you will."
Coronavirus researcher shot dead in US murder-suicide
An ethnic Chinese scientist working on the novel coronavirus in the United States has been shot dead in what police said was a murder-suicide over an "intimate partner".
Bing Liu, 37, was found dead at the weekend in his home on the outskirts of Pittsburgh, where he worked as a research professor.
The body of his suspected attacker, 46-year-old Hao Gu, was discovered around the corner in what authorities said was a suicide, according to local news channel WTAE.
Police said the incident was the result of a dispute between the two men over an "intimate partner" and that there was no evidence Liu's murder was connected to his research, WTAE reported on Wednesday.