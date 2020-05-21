Majority of Latinos lack trust in federal response to COVID-19: poll
MIAMI — Latinos say they are skeptical of federal authorities’ response to the coronavirus, but they generally support provisions in the new financial stimulus bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a new national poll released by Democratic-leaning organizations Wednesday.The survey, conducted May 10 to May 16 by the research firm Latino Decisions, was commissioned by the nonprofits UnidosUS, SOMOS and the progressive advocacy group MoveOn. Polling in all 50 states — including over-samples in Florida, Arizona, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Illinois and Califor…
Breaking Banner
Overwhelmed and losing, Trump is melting down in a narcissistic rage: reports
Reports of Trump flying into a rage behind closed doors--shouting at aides, turning on former allies and at one point threatening to sue his campaign manager for failing to deliver good polling numbers--have been ubiquitous over the last three years. But this past week feels qualitatively and quantitatively different, as has fired a series of inspector generals, lashed out at the reliably sycophantic Sen. Lindsey Graham, pushed a number of snake-oil cures for Covid-19 and threatened to cut off federal funding to several states for the "crime" of sending voters applications for absentee ballots, which he insists against all evidence are rife with fraud. He's lurched between falsely bragging about the number of people we're testing for Covid-19 and saying that we're testing too many; between claiming that we'll have a vaccine by November and insisting that the pandemic will just disappear without a vaccine.
2020 Election
Here is the depressing truth about what is going to happen this November
I still believe no one should presume fairness in this year’s election. Indeed, our best understanding depends on presuming that it won’t be. But it’s worth imagining what our current politics might look like years from now. From a future vantage point, it might be that most people already made up their minds about Donald Trump, and it might be that they made up their minds about him from close to the beginning.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
Breaking Banner
The rich are making out like drug dealers in this pandemic — and Trump’s GOP is the main culprit
While tens of millions of Americans are out of work, many desperate for cash to feed their children, the richest Americans merrily float on a rapidly rising tide of cash thanks in good part to Trump & Co.
My analysis of Federal Reserve data shows a record flow of greenbacks let the corporate rich pour trillions of dollars into bank accounts and institutional money market funds even as they fired workers by the tens of millions.
Now that money just sits, idle.
How can it be that as want ravages cash-starved Americans, money wealth rises for the already rich like the tide rushing into the Bay of Fundy?